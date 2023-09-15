Welcome HOME! Nestled in Lake of the Woods, an amenity rich, gated community, this stunning 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom turn key home offers the perfect blend of beauty, serenity, and recreational opportunities. Backing to the 15th hole of an 18-hole golf course, this property is a golfer's paradise and an entertainer's delight. As you step inside, you'll be captivated by the vaulted ceilings, enhancing the sense of space and openenss throughout the main level. The open floor plan seamlessly connects the living room, dining area, and upgraded kitchen, creating an ideal setting for family gatherings and entertaining guests. Natural light floods the interior, adding a warm and inviting ambiance. The main level is designed for convenience and relaxation, featuring a primary bedroom suite that boasts privacy and tranquility. The allure of this property extends to the outdoors. Step out onto the spacious deck, where you can enjoy the views of the green of the golf course. Whether it's a morning coffee or an evening BBQ, this space is perfect for enjoying the great outdoors. The surprises continue as you explore the finished walk-out basement, offering versatile space for recreation and leisure complete with a pool table! Create the ultimate entertainment hub, a home theater, or a game room - the options are endless. The Walkout level basement also provides easy access outdoors. This exceptional golf course home combines 1 level living, natural beauty, and recreation into one irresistible package. Don't miss this opportunity to make it yours and embark on a life of comfort and enjoyment. Schedule a showing today and experience the allure of lake and golf course living at its finest! Lake of the Woods is a gated community with a haven of amenities offering an unparalleled lifestyle for its residents and guests. Located minutes from WalMart, Food Lion, CVS, dining and more. Located approx. 15 miles west of Fredericksburg, east of Culpeper, and 65 miles from DC that offers a wealth of amenities for both land and lake lovers. The â€œLake Lifeâ€ offers watersports such as waterskiing, wakeboarding, tubing, wake surfing, and hydrofoiling. The â€œlake lifeâ€ also boasts fishing, kayaking, sailing, paddle boarding, or simply floating and relaxing. We also have ample things for the land lover. Pickelball, tennis, volleyball, baseball, soft ball, soccer, equestrian center, walking trails, and more, just to name a few. Surrounded by Civil War battlefields and other historic sites. LOW is located 15 miles west of Fredericksburg and 18 miles east of Culpeper. Lake of the Woods covers approx 2600 acres with 4260 lots and 2 lakes in a gated community with 24 hour security, a Fire and Rescue squad, a waterfront clubhouse with bar and dining areas, 2 pools, 5 park/playground areas , 8 beaches, a wedding venue, golf course clubhouse at our 18 hole PGA golf course, community center, walking trails, picnic and common areas, and so so so much more! Come see for yourself why so many people Live, Love, Low! NOTE: YOU MUST BE WITH A REALTOR IN ORDER TO GAIN ACCESS TO THIS GATED COMMUNITY UNLESS YOU ARE COMING TO AN OPEN HOUSE.