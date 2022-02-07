5 Bedroom Home in Marshall - $850,000

LOOKING for a gorgeous Turn-Key Horse Farm in Marshall, VA? This lovely 10+acre GEOTHERMAL brick colonial is located in Old Dominion Hunt country! The property offers miles of riding/hiking trails to the Orlean Trail system as well as private access to the Rappahannock river. The Home offers 4,220 total sq ft (includes finished basement/in law suite) w/ total of 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, gorgeous granite countertops, eat in kitchen, new appliances, den/family room, living room, formal dining room, 2 wood burning fireplaces, hardwood floors throughout, finished in-law suite w/ kitchen, private entrance from outdoor pool area, main level & basement laundry, amazing refinished in ground pool w/ cover, 3 level deck for entertaining, GEOTHERMAL HVAC system, new well pump, new roof, extensive professional landscaping & 2 car attached garage! Farm offers 4 stall center aisle horse barn, tack/feed room, Hay loft, hot/cold washrack, rubber matted stalls, 2 stall run in, Dry lot for ponies, 3 board fencing all around farm, and an awesome 90 ft X 150 ft riding arena with new sand footing! LOCATION Off of Leeds Manor rd, near Orlean Market, 8 miles~The Plains (Great Meadow), 25 min ~ Middleburg