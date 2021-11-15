5 Bedroom Home in Midland - $357,500

This 5BR 2.5BA Brick rambler has been partially updated and is ready for your finishing touches! A little bit of work will go a long way here! Features include: Hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, updated kitchen with stainless appliances; basement has 2 bedrooms, full bath, laundry and rec room; deck off kitchen, large yard, and much more! prior owner had datastream wireless broadband internet with excellent speed.