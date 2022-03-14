5 Bedroom Home in Rhoadesville - $565,000

Welcome Home!! You will love this grand home. Plenty of room for the family. Large main level master bedroom. Four additional bedrooms on upper level. One bedroom currently used as a pool room. Large trees and fish pond water fountain in the front gives a peaceful setting. There's plenty of room out back to add fencing for a couple horses or other farm animals. Two car detached garage as well! Short commute to Orange, Culpeper and Fredericksburg. Located directly across from premier cross country even course! Bring your horses!.