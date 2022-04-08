One of my favorite homes in beautiful Fawn Lake! This Southern Charmer just calls you up to come sit on the wide front porch and watch Spring bloom. The rear porch and yard are even more stunning with 1 acre of private, park like garden paths backing to Conservation land. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac street and close to the many amenities Fawn Lake offers. Move in ready with many updates and modern touches. The primary BR is on the main level with french doors to the rear porch and garden. The main level also has a private office, formal dining room, cozy living room with a gas fireplace and a large vaulted family room overlooking the beautiful backyard. The layout of the secondary bedrooms offers privacy for all with two staircases to 2nd floor BRs 2, 3 and 4 and two more full baths. There is also a large finished lower level with another family room , a kitchenette, full bath and a 5th BR (NTC). It is perfect for comfortable hosting of the many friends and family who will want to come visit you in your new resort style community.
5 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $875,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Controversial project near historic sites in Stevensburg approved, converting 243 acres of farmland along Route 3 to light industrial for project of Marvell Development.
Cheese monger Jeffery Mitchell, after five-year reprieve, reopens gourmet shop—on South Main Street.
Dear Mr. Bezos: I hear the view at your West Texas ranch is a sight to behold. I feel certain you would not an Amazon data center smack in the middle of your view.
Local baseball fans will soon have the opportunity to watch some of the game’s rising stars play right in their own backyard.
21-22 Teacher of the Year will be announced at April 11 school board meeting.
Mike Hackley, of Winston, gearing up for turkey hunting youth weekend this Sat-Sun, is passionate about mentoring new generation.
Economic development director: data center power usage is substantially more than a typical industrial user.
Sen. Reeves opposes Amazon data-centers site in Stevensburg, aims to preserve historic 'treasures' of Salubria and Hansbrough's Ridge in letter to Culpeper supervisors.
Once agreement with All Points is finalized in May or June, 18-month deployment of high-speed internet will finally launch.
E-911 used Rapid SOS system to provide general location of caller following multiple hang-ups; when police arrived sexual assault was in progress.