5 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $875,000

One of my favorite homes in beautiful Fawn Lake! This Southern Charmer just calls you up to come sit on the wide front porch and watch Spring bloom. The rear porch and yard are even more stunning with 1 acre of private, park like garden paths backing to Conservation land. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac street and close to the many amenities Fawn Lake offers. Move in ready with many updates and modern touches. The primary BR is on the main level with french doors to the rear porch and garden. The main level also has a private office, formal dining room, cozy living room with a gas fireplace and a large vaulted family room overlooking the beautiful backyard. The layout of the secondary bedrooms offers privacy for all with two staircases to 2nd floor BRs 2, 3 and 4 and two more full baths. There is also a large finished lower level with another family room , a kitchenette, full bath and a 5th BR (NTC). It is perfect for comfortable hosting of the many friends and family who will want to come visit you in your new resort style community.