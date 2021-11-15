If you have a desire for privacy, you'll love living in Bridlewood! This home sits on 1.91 acres at the end of a cul de sac so there's plenty of room with a view of trees off the deck. New HVAC, freshly painted with an open floor plan and 3 bedrooms on the main level plus, the lower level has 2 additional bedrooms with a walk out and unfinished space to create an additional bath and game room. Easy care laminate flooring on the main level in the living room, hall and bedrooms. Nice inviting front porch perfect for kicking back to relax. Having company? Parking won't be a problem, there is space to park several cars along the driveway and an area to park your RV or Boat. Enjoy country life and know you are just 8 miles from Rt3 near Locust Grove or head into Culpeper off 522, it's just 19 miles to shopping and restaurants. Welcome home.
5 Bedroom Home in Unionville - $350,000
-
- Updated
