Well built and charming brick front colonial on the DC side of Warrenton. Located on a cul-de-sac on a quiet and tree filled area. NO HOA! 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, one main level primary bedroom, 2nd floor boasts another primary bedroom, plus 3 additional bedrooms. Lower level mostly finished for TV watching or entertaining friends. Two car side load garage, paved winding driveway, storage shed and tall poplar, maple and oak trees. Mostly solid oak flooring on most of the main level. Large eat in kitchen, formal dining, living room with fireplace, large side screened porch, large 1 acre lot. Nearly 3000 sf on two levels.
5 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $649,900
