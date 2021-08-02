5 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $885,000

This home is a picture of elegance. Stunning beauty on DC side! Take advantage of this opportunity to own this special treat in a very desirable area. Located on a 1.2 acre manicured lot on a cul-de-sac street this home has been lovingly maintained and cared for. Boasting a rather open floor plan with 4+ bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 3 car side-load garage, full walk-out basement and approximately 6000 finished square feet. Terrific gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, cherry cabinets, gas cooktop, and double wall ovens, In addition to living and dining room the main level includes a family room, office, music/sun room , laundry, and deck. Upper level features a stellar owner's suite with large bathroom and access to private balcony, and 3 more bedrooms as well as 2 more bathrooms. Lower level includes rec room , full bath, 5th bedroom, office, gym, and kitchenette as well as walk-out to private patio. This home is a true gem. Come see for yourself. Appointment please.