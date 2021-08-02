Luxury and Livability. All the comforts of home surround you in the custom built residence with absolute post card views. Enjoy the beautiful vistas year round from this spectacular 51+ acres parcel. Dramatic two story ceiling in living room showcases your incredible views with gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Main floor primary bedroom with tray ceilings, spacious designer bath complete with an outside entrance to full rear deck. Three finished levels boasting 5,500+ of finished space offers lovely bedrooms, formal dining room and cozy family room. Expansive lower level includes additional bedrooms, recreational room which is bright and open walking out to rear patio. Elegant kitchen with center island and terrific counterspace, stainless steel appliances and generous dining space. Incredible Piedmont Broadband high speed internet. Manicured lawn with lovely landscaping and concrete driveway with ample parking area. Easily your own private retreat which is perfect for comfortable and relaxing country living with great location and access. Mostly open land suitable for cattle, horses and livestock with fencing, pond, stream, detached 3 car garage/shop area with guest apartment and another large outbuilding. Property is currently in the Land Use taxation program. Seller to pay no rollback taxes.
6 Bedroom Home in Amissville - $1,395,000
