6 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $625,000

Welcome to this beautiful, exceptionally well-kept brick front colonial, Boasting over. 5,100 square feet of living space including 6 bedrooms and 5 full baths. This open and bright floor plan features gleaming wood flooring, high ceilings, abundant windows, recessed lighting and stylish architectural details throughout. Elegant front porch entrance, 2-car garage and professionally installed landscaping with sprinkler system, The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream with abundant 42" cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry and cooktop island with bar seating. Dramatic 2 story family room with gas fireplace and mantel. Elegant dining room with crown molding and formal living room is perfect for entertaining. Main level also features office (could be bedroom #7), full bath and laundry room. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite with tray ceiling, 2 walk-in closets, and en-suite bath. Luxurious master bath with separate vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Beautifully finished basement has a full finished in-law suite including kitchette with granite countertops and pantry, large bedroom, full bath, generous, bright living space and a separate laundry room. Basement suite has its own exterior ground level entrance and connecting interior stairs. Home has been professionally wired for a back-up generator (generator conveys). Ideally located in town of Culpeper with shopping, dining and entertainment right around the corner. This is a must see home that you do not want to miss!