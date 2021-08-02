6 Bedroom Home in Unionville - $2,975,000

This home has been approved for a subdivision!!! Beautifully unique Insulated concrete form (ICF) energy efficient home, under construction, with too many extra's to mention. Home features multiple bedroom options, offices, gym, study, 2 story library, 2 story master closet with circular staircase, his and her bathrooms, dual sided fireplace separating master bed /bath. The home features quartz, granite and marble countertops through-out, carpet for cozy area's and hardwood in main living area's. The bathrooms are tiled. Indoor swimming pool off the kitchen with an overlook to the pool from the master bedroom. Home has an elevator rough in, 2 laundry rooms, 2 story library with fireplace, dumb waiter, jetted tub in her master bath, walk through shower (can enter one end and walk out other side) situated behind jetted tub. There is a safe room and a panic room. If this home wasn't unique enough, it also has an observation room on the very top level. This home is perfect for horse enthusiast, people working from home and kids learning online. Transform large home into a clubhouse and subdivide remaining land. There is a nice flow from open floor plan to a more traditional private style. So many options, sellers are willing to look at "as-is"� offers and sell home unfinished.This is a must see on 27+ acres with your very own private stocked pond. There is an additional 9+ acres that can be purchased separately with this property. Walk out, unfinished basement with rough-in bath. Perfect for a media room and game room. Walk out basement can lead to a variety of activities. There is a second home on this property featuring 2-3 bedroom, live in while you complete your own finishing touches on the main house. Perfect guest home or for grounds keeper/horse trainer. ICF homes are earthquake, hurricane and fireproof (within reason) resistant because they are made of insulated concrete forms, this also keeps them very insulated staying between 68 and 72 degrees, year round. HOME is under construction. This home is centrally located between Fredericksburg, Charlottesville, Richmond and NOVA. Please allow 1 hour lead time prior to showing.