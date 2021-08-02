6 Bedroom Home in Unionville - $2,975,000

This home has been approved for a subdivision!!! Beautifully unique Insulated concrete form (ICF) energy efficient home, under construction, with too many extra's to mention. Home features multiple bedroom options, offices, gym, study, 2 story library, 2 story master closet with circular staircase, his and her bathrooms, dual sided fireplace separating master bed /bath. The home features quartz, granite and marble countertops through-out, carpet for cozy area's and hardwood in main living area's. The bathrooms are tiled. Indoor swimming pool off the kitchen with an overlook to the pool from the master bedroom. Home has an elevator rough in, 2 laundry rooms, 2 story library with fireplace, dumb waiter, jetted tub in her master bath, walk through shower (can enter one end and walk out other side) situated behind jetted tub. There is a safe room and a panic room. If this home wasn't unique enough, it also has an observation room on the very top level. This home is perfect for horse enthusiast, people working from home and kids learning online. Transform large home into a clubhouse and subdivide remaining land. There is a nice flow from open floor plan to a more traditional private style. So many options, sellers are willing to look at "as-is"� offers and sell home unfinished.This is a must see on 27+ acres with your very own private stocked pond. There is an additional 9+ acres that can be purchased separately with this property. Walk out, unfinished basement with rough-in bath. Perfect for a media room and game room. Walk out basement can lead to a variety of activities. There is a second home on this property featuring 2-3 bedroom, live in while you complete your own finishing touches on the main house. Perfect guest home or for grounds keeper/horse trainer. ICF homes are earthquake, hurricane and fireproof (within reason) resistant because they are made of insulated concrete forms, this also keeps them very insulated staying between 68 and 72 degrees, year round. HOME is under construction. This home is centrally located between Fredericksburg, Charlottesville, Richmond and NOVA. Please allow 1 hour lead time prior to showing.
6 Bedroom Home in Unionville - $2,975,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Local father James Manning died from gunshot wounds while in his house.
A woman’s body was found Thursday by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and a young person at the residence was taken into custody with multi…
27-year-old Brianna Knicely, charged with 2nd degree murder, will remain in jail in June 16 death of James Manning.
William E. Settle III, 36, was arrested Monday by Blue Ridge Narcotics & Gang Task Force following a search warrant at his residence in the 600 block of Highview Court.
A large law enforcement presence was on the west end of the county Tuesday morning.
Tight-knit student class gets together for 60th anniversary of graduation, a year late due to COVID-19, and still full of affinity for each other; former classmates will meet three times for lunch in 2021.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Tommy Moy, who opened The Jade Restaurant in 1976 in Southgate, died July at the age of 86.
Town clerk reports doubling of grave sales in Fairview Cemetery in past fiscal year.
Anthony "Bob" Johnson was discovered July 16 in his room at Brandy Road residence, CCSO investigating, says no threat to community.