6 Bedroom Home in Unionville - $999,998

4.5 LEVEL, LAKE FRONT HOME ON 28 PRIVATE ACRES. A true one of a kind home in this area, built to withstand hurricanes, earthquakes and fires all while offering tranquility on a gorgeous wooded lot overlooking a private lake. It's an Insulated Concrete Forms (ICF) constructed home. What's ICF? It's EPS foam blocks with rebar-reinforced cores that are filled with concrete. Framing has been completed, plumbing and electrical rough-ins are installed. 10,000sq ft artisan stone beauty main house with 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bath, 2 story great room, library, and indoor pool. The 9ft wrought iron double doors open to a 2-story great room and 20ft tall fireplace. The chef's kitchen will include all stainless steel appliances, beautiful oversized island. The 1st floor includes 2 en-suites with private entrances. 2nd level overlooks the great room, separating the owner's wing from the 2 story library. 44x24 owners suite offers two separate full baths, one with walk-in shower and the 2nd with a walkthrough shower, enormous 2 story 24x20ft closet.Also 2,600 sqft, 3bd,2.5 ba guest house with upper and lower level kitchens, with stainless appliances, 8ft quartzite island, family room, office space.