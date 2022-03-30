 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Unionville - $999,998

6 Bedroom Home in Unionville - $999,998

4.5 LEVEL, LAKE FRONT HOME ON 28 PRIVATE ACRES. A true one of a kind home in this area, built to withstand hurricanes, earthquakes and fires all while offering tranquility on a gorgeous wooded lot overlooking a private lake. It's an Insulated Concrete Forms (ICF) constructed home. What's ICF? It's EPS foam blocks with rebar-reinforced cores that are filled with concrete. Framing has been completed, plumbing and electrical rough-ins are installed. 10,000sq ft artisan stone beauty main house with 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bath, 2 story great room, library, and indoor pool. The 9ft wrought iron double doors open to a 2-story great room and 20ft tall fireplace. The chef's kitchen will include all stainless steel appliances, beautiful oversized island. The 1st floor includes 2 en-suites with private entrances. 2nd level overlooks the great room, separating the owner's wing from the 2 story library. 44x24 owners suite offers two separate full baths, one with walk-in shower and the 2nd with a walkthrough shower, enormous 2 story 24x20ft closet.Also 2,600 sqft, 3bd,2.5 ba guest house with upper and lower level kitchens, with stainless appliances, 8ft quartzite island, family room, office space.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert