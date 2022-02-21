7 Bedroom Home in Catlett - $2,950,000

Remarkable Country Estate on approximately 173 Acres includes two parcels (Tax Map 7848-34-7152 & Tax Map 7848-34-3520) Main home features over 17,000 finished sqft. on three levels with seven bedrooms & eight full baths. Huge gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded appliances including Viking commercial cooktop & matching hood. Ample countertop space, two dual ovens & three refrigerators with walk-in pantry. Two-story family room with balcony & stone fireplace. Formal living room, dining room & main level ballroom perfect for entertaining! Dual master bedroom on main & upper levels. Additional bedrooms all complete with full baths and walk-in closets. Fully finished basement w/ second kitchen & elevator to all three levels. Diesel powered full home generator housed in separate building just beyond the 4-car attached garage adjacent in the fully stocked pond. This farm property hosts multiple additional buildings including three-bedroom one bath manor house current leased. Eleven functioning silos, two large metal buildings on poured slab, cattle & pole barn & 14 stall horse barn. Manor house, Silos & lease agreements in-place on the farmland provides over $50,000 in annual income without having to lift a finger! The possibilities are endless to expand the farming operation & host events! See attached plat & 3D virtual tour, by appointment only.