WOW! 97 acres!!! A true unicorn located minutes from downtown Warrenton and the Manassas Municipal Airport. This extraordinary custom-built, all-brick estate with unforgettable views. Offering 7 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms in almost 10,000 sq feet of Brazillian cherry floors, double tray ceilings, gym, theater, guest house, and more! This stunning equestrian property includes 70 open acres and 27 wood acres complete with riding trails, 6 stall barn with tack room and bath, a hayloft, storage room, run-in, a riding ring, and loads of fencing. Step into the foyer to view the beautiful 2 story winding staircase and Brazilian cherry hardwood floors. There is an office area to the left and formal dining to the right. Ahead you can see the grand fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings, and recessed lighting. Prepare a feast with ease while being a part of the family events from the kitchen that is open to the breakfast area and great room. The gourmet kitchen offers ample prep space with a large island that begs you to pull up a stool, walk-in pantry, Wolf appliances, and more. The main level has a flex room with a private balcony that could be used for a nursery, playroom, or au pair suite with a full bath. There is a laundry/ mud room off the kitchen by the side entrance and that area also leads to the back staircase as well as the garage and basement. 2 car attached garage, and 2 car detached with an apartment / au-pair suite. Did we mention the full gym in the basement and the theater possibilities are endless! There is a bar with a full-sized refrigerator and sink for entertaining. Upstairs you will find 5 bedrooms. There are 2 Jack and Jill baths. One room was previously used as a dance studio, but carpet was reinstalled over the flooring. The owners' suite is stunning with pastoral views and its own fireplace. Let the hardwoods continue to welcome you into your private primary bedroom and oversized spa-like bathroom with an oversized shower and large tub tucked into a gazebo-like corner. There is also a 120 x 60 aluminum storage building with 14 x 14 doors. The building can be used for a hobby cave, machine shop, RV storage, â€œbig toyâ€ storage, or anything thing else you can imagine. Every upgrade imaginable, fresh paint, new carpet. Check with the county for possible permitted uses but it is A-1 and should be able to support a vineyard, wedding venue, riding school, and more. Some work is still being done to freshen up. Home inspection and septic inspection have been completed. Tax records and Perc show 5 bedrooms. Lease purchase considered. ANNUAL TAXES ARE BEING VERIFIED