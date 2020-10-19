 Skip to main content
A list of farms, breweries and distilleries in the Culpeper area
There are several farms, breweries and distilleries with varying specialties open in the Culpeper area during the fall season. They are listed below:

Andora Farm

Location: 17275 Germanna Highway, Culpeper

Website: andorafarm.com

Specialty: Cattle driving, team penning

Belmont Farm Distillery

Location: 13490 Cedar Run Road, Culpeper

Website: belmontfarmdistillery.com

Specialty: Spirits

Virginia Bison Company at Cibola Farms

Location: 10075 Stone Bridge Road, Culpeper

Website: virginiabison.com

Specialty: Meats, leather, farm store

Ironwood Farm

Location: 10291 Homeland Road, Rixeyville

Website: ironwood-farm.com

Specialty: Equine breeding, showing, training and selling

Kildee Farms—The Barn

Location: 19295 Batna Road, Culpeper

Website: facebook.com/Kildee-Farms-The-BARN

Specialty: Petting area, weddings, public gatherings

Lavender and Lace at the Bothy Farm

Location: 1171 Nelson Lane, Amissville

Website: bothyfarm.com

Specialty: Lavender, lace, gift shop, weddings, other public events and gatherings

Liberty Hall Plantation

Location: 18255 Plantation Loop, Rixeyville

Website: facebook.com/libertyhallva

Specialty: Beef, equestrian sports/stabling, special events

Mountain Run Winery

Location: 10753 Mountain Run Lake Road, Culpeper

Website: mountainrunwinery.com

Specialty: Wines, weddings, private events

Moving Meadows Farm

Location: State Theater, 307 S. Main St., Culpeper

Website: movingmeadowsfarm.com

Specialty: Farm store, bakery and cafe

Old Trade Brewery

Location: 13270 Alanthus Road, Brandy Station

Website: oldtradebrewery.com

Specialty: Beer

Lakota Ranch

Location: 9272 Big Horn Road, Remington

Website: facebook.com/LakotaRanchFarmStore

Specialty: Hunting, meats, petting zoo, farm store

Auburn Farm

Location: 17736 Auburn Road, Brandy Station

Website: facebook.com/HistoricAuburnFarm

Specialty: Sunflower festival (held annually in September)

Locust Dale Land and Cattle

Location: Locust Dale

Website: facebook.com/Locust-Dale-Cattle-Company

Specialty: Hunting

Morningside Nursery

Location: 7855 Griffinsburg Road, Boston

Website: morningsidefarmandnursery.com

Specialty: Native plants

Cornerstone Horsemanship

Location: 5229 Homestead Trail, Reva

Website: cornerstonehorsemanship.com

Specialty: Equine experiences, training

The Glebe Farm

Location: 17181 Auburn Road, Brandy Station

Website: N/A

Specialty: Farm museum

Old House Vineyards

Location: 18351 Corkys Lane, Culpeper

Website: oldhousetoday.com

Specialty: Wine, beer, spirits, weddings

Special thanks to Carl Stafford and the Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour for the compilation of this list.

