Facing 176 classroom teacher vacancies, Richmond Public Schools has launched new financial incentives in an attempt to close the gap before the new school year begins at the end of August.
Millions of years ago, giant sharks three times larger than today’s great whites stalked the world’s ocean. They’re long gone now, but occasio…
Nana Appiah-Ofori has been safely located, officials say.
Culpeper County Sheriff's Office leads three-day training with Culpeper Police, game wardens and school security officers.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
A beachgoer was out for a stroll when she stumbled upon a slithering surprise on the South Carolina coast, video shows. It turns out, a venomous snake had staked claim in the sand at the popular Myrtle Beach State Park, according to footage from Facebook user Michelle L Robert. “Just thought I would take a nice walk on the beach,” she wrote on Tuesday, July 26. “Was looking for sea glass when ...
Culpeper police: 29-year-old turns himself in, is charged with malicious wounding for shooting a guy he knew in the foot. Officers worked 12 hours in heat wave on case, along with two deaths, a domestic dispute, a robbery and high-value fraud case.
Latest procedural vote advances long-imagined proposal, this time for outdoor pool at Sports Complex; current schedule has it opening in 2026, with inflated construction costs.
All schools will be open 1-6 p.m. Aug. 8 to allow parents and students opportunity to meet with teachers and obtain information about the school year, starting Aug. 10.
Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8200 Block of the eastern bypass just before 4 p.m. July 23 to assist Warrenton PD for a town resident experiencing a mental health crisis.
