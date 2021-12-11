ABOUT THIS SERIES

Throughout the holiday season, the Culpeper Star-Exponent is publishing articles highlighting winners of 2021’s Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce awards, announced at its 107th annual meeting.

To date, the newspaper has profiled Mike Dale, recipient of the L.B. Henretty Outstanding Citizen Award; Friends of the Rappahannock, recipient of the Nonprofit of the Year; Large Business of the Year, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative; and Belair Dairy, Agribusiness of the Year.

Today, we’re featuring Young Professional of the Year, Tiras Greene, and his Humble Soul Food Truck.

Future articles will focus on Small Business of the Year, Mane Street Hair Salon; and Entrepreneurs of the Year, Kristy Romeo and Aaron Wood of Elevate Culpeper.