ABOUT THIS SERIES

ABOUT THIS SERIES

Throughout the holiday season, the Culpeper Star-Exponent is publishing articles highlighting winners of 2021’s Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce awards, announced at its 107th annual meeting.

To date, the newspaper has profiled Mike Dale, recipient of the L.B. Henretty Outstanding Citizen Award; Friends of the Rappahannock, recipient of the Nonprofit of the Year; and the Large Business of the Year, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

Today, we’re featuring Culpeper’s Agribusiness of the Year, Belair Dairy.

Future articles will focus on the Small Business of the Year, Mane Street Hair Salon; the Entrepreneur of the Year, Kristy Romeo and Aaron Wood of Elevate Culpeper; and the Young Professional of the Year, Tiras Greene and his Humble Soul Food Truck.