14 Culpeper farmers invite public to visit this weekend during Harvest Days

As in years past, many of the farms will offer lunch or snacks for purchase, along with plants, herbs and gift-shop items. The farms’ specific activities have designated times, so check and plan accordingly.

At Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises, the tour’s Welcome Center will exhibit the Piedmont Railroaders’ model-train layouts and a tractor display from Taye Griffin of Griffwood Farm—sure to be a big hit. Griffin will display a refinished 1952 Farmall Super C, the last year this model was made, and a refinished 1968 550 Oliver.

The Railroaders, a Bealeton-based group founded in 1995, will show their elaborate layouts in four different gauges. Synonymous with agriculture throughout American history, railroads are vital to moving grains, livestock, equipment, seed, supplies, fertilizer, wood and milk—virtually everything produced by or needed on the farm.

At the George Washington Carver Agriculture Research Center on U.S. 15 near Rapidan, the Minority & Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont and the Rapidan Master Gardeners will welcome visitors to see what crops, herbs and ornamental plants they’re growing in the site’s fields and hoophouses, as well as enjoy exhibits and hosts in the Four-County Museum inside the old high school that educated the region’s African American children.