25th Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour kicks off fall season this weekend

Celebrating a quarter of a century, the 25th Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour will take place in the glorious, autumnal outdoors on and around 16 agriculture-focused sites, this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18.

The free, self-guided tour by vehicle, on foot and sometimes, by beast, is sponsored by the Culpeper County Dept. of Economic Development. It celebrates a way of life for many local people, with over 600 working farms, according to County Board Chairman Gary Deal, who wrote the intro for this year’s Farm Tour brochure.

“At least one-third of these depend on the farm as their primary source of income with extensive amounts of land devoted to livestock, crops, dairy, and horses,” he said.

“In contrast, the greens industry segment which involves greenhouses, nursery stock, cut flowers, turf, and Christmas trees are intensive operations on comparatively small acreage, but with big economic benefits responsible for about half of all agricultural income.”

Harvest Day Farm Tour takers will have opportunity to witness, experience, taste, smell, feel and hear a variety of Culpeper County farming endeavors along with history, demonstrations, activities, live music and more. The fun runs 10-5 both days.

Appropriate for all ages, the tour showcases traditional and unique farms in the beautiful Blue Ridge foothills that make up Culpeper County, according to business development coordinator Winona Pritts, farm tour coordinator.

“The event provides a wonderful educational experience and includes an array of hands-on activities and demonstrations.

“The 16 carefully selected farms and ag-related businesses on the tour reflect Culpeper’s unique agricultural industry and the millions of dollars in production, wages, and salaries generated in the county and state.”

A good first stop is the Welcome Center at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises out on U.S. Route 29. The Piedmont Railroaders will be back with their antique tractor display courtesy of Griffwood Farm, Maple Springs Farm, and Rock Hill Farm.

There will be free body art from Sandy’s Face Paint from 10-3 Saturday and 10-2 on Sunday.

Kona Ice will be serving up its cool treats 10-1 on Sunday at the Welcome Center. There will be kids activities, custom activity book and limited edition Farm Tour bracelets and stickers for youth along with brochures and 25th Anniversary Farm Tour apparel.

From there, go to any of the participating farms, as follows: Andora Farm: 17275 Germanna Highway, Culpeper; Bees & Trees Farm: 18028 Carrico Mills Rd., Elkwood; Belmont Farm Distillery: 13490 Cedar Run Rd., Culpeper; Central Virginia Horse Rescue: 31262 Eagle Hill Trail, Fredericksburg; George Washington Carver Center: 9432 James Madison Highway, Rapidan; Gobbler Hill Farm: 17354 Carrico Mills Rd., Elkwood; Ironwood Farm: 10291 Homeland Rd., Rixeyville; Kildee Farms–The Barn: 19295 Batna Rd., Culpeper; Liberty Hall Plantation: 18255 Plantation Loop, Rixeyville; Mountain Run Winery: 10753 Mountain Run Lake Rd., Culpeper; Moving Meadows Farm: 14151 Loyds Lane, Culpeper; Old Trade Brewery & Cidery: 13270 Alanthus Rd., Brandy Station; Seek Lavender: 15528 Bradford Rd., Culpeper; Virginia Bison Co. at Cibola Farms: 10075 Stone Bridge Rd., Culpeper and Windmill Heights Garden Center: 1901 Broad St., Culpeper.

Featured activities include a Daniel Boone Celebration on Andora Farm with colonial crafters, a black powder rifle demonstration, Dutch oven cooking demonstrations, team penning demonstrations and pony rides.

At Bees & Trees, there will be a World of Honeybees Discussion at 11 a.m. focused on raising bees (weather permitting they will open the hives), noon & 2 p.m.

And listen in to the Honeybee Storytime with author Justin Ruger reading his children’s books, “Henry Meets a Honey Bee” and “Honey Teaches Beekeeping to Kids.” Stay for the Honey Extraction Demonstration at 1 p.m. when visitors will get to sample delicious honey straight from the hive.

Over at the Carver Center, check out Virginia State University’s Mobile Agricultural Educational Laboratory showcasing latest innovations in agriculture as well as the Rapidan River Master Gardeners plant sale.

The Calfee Garden Club of Culpeper will be doing flower arranging at 10:30 a.m. at Gobbler Hill Farm while Ironwood Farm will have 11 a.m. and noon-time riding, driving, and draft demos.

Liberty Hall Plantation is hosting a Mini Polo Clinic while the owner of Moving Meadows Farm will host onsite cooking classes at 11a.m., the perfect steak, 1 p.m., braise beef and 3 p.m., make juicy roast chicken.

At 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days, Seek Lavender will give a program on getting to know Culpeper’s USDA Value Added Producer Seek Lavender, and what makes an operation such. Download the app at CulpeperFarmTour.com and on Facebook.