'A big balance'—landowner's daughter weighs in on Culpeper data center plan

A daughter of the octogenarian who owns Magnolia Farm Equestrian Center—recently eyed for an Amazon data center—said Culpeper County needs to strike a balance when it comes to future growth.

Pat Soler, 62, said in a phone call earlier this week that her mother, Irene Carnes, wasn’t looking to sell the horse farm located along Germanna Highway in Stevensburg.

“The bottom line is, through the years, anybody with property on Route 3 has been receiving letters from people wanting to buy their property. We would just ignore it, throw it in the trash. We never put the place up for sale,” Soler said.

The letter from a real estate company representing Amazon, however, could not be ignored.

“It was fair, a very good offer,” Soler said, declining further details

She said the 243 acres has not yet been sold, and the sale would not be final until final government approvals are obtained for the proposal and the project moves forward.

Carnes, a Richmond-area native who also owns properties there, purchased the Culpeper acreage in 2008 and moved back to Virginia from Florida to open the equestrian center, her daughter said.

Soler has been involved in the equine operation since and today single-handedly runs it. The facility offers horse boarding and an instructor comes in to do lessons, she said.

“We’ll see,” Soler said of the data centers materializing. “There’s pros and cons.”

What will Culpeper County do to replace Continental Automotive when it shutters its plant in 2024, she asked, noting lost business tax income and greater pressure on residential real estate taxes.

“There’s a lot of things that (we) would like to stay rural,” Soler said. “It’s a lovely thing, but you got to move forward in some cases to provide a better tax base because you can’t survive on real estate taxes alone.”

Asked if she had seen the plans for the data center, Soler said no, but her mother had.

“I’m too busy cleaning horse manure,” she said, offering a contrast to the tech project possibly on the horizon.

It’s been difficult running the equestrian center these past couple of years, Soler added, noting a 20-25 percent increase in the cost for feed and other supplies.

If the data centers are approved, she said Magnolia would remain open for at least a year during the transition phase.

The equestrian center operator said she realized historic Salubria is their neighbor and that Hansbrough’s Ridge is just across the road. Soler said it would be important for the data center developers to provide visual aids regarding visual impact on these sites.

“I don’t think it’s going to be up-front and in your face,” she said.

Soler called it bittersweet to think of the farm changing into a data center campus.

She noted her mother just built a house up on a hill surrounded by 20 acres that will not be part of the project.

“I don’t know if it’s the right place or if it isn’t,” Soler said of the Amazon proposal. “It’s very tough because there’s no place on Route 3 you could not consider part of the Civil War and that’s not being ugly.

“The bottom line is your highway corridors... are (for) any development. You do need the economic development.”

Whereas building another housing development taxes county services, namely the public schools, a data center would not.

“It’s a big balance,” Soler said.

