A maker of citizens: Culpeper extension agent, 4-H leader Mason Hutcheson dies

An agriculture and horticulture pioneer who raised generations of Culpeper County citizens, former Virginia Cooperative Extension agent Mason Haines Hutcheson died Monday, Dec. 20, at his home. He was 86.
Hutcheson, in addition to his work with Extension and 4-H clubs, founded the Ebenezer Heights greenhouse in 1965 near Inlet. The business relocated to Broad Street in the town of Culpeper in 1966. Today, more than half a century later, Windmill Heights Garden Center is run by Hutcheson’s grandson, Paul.
“In the early days, he donated most of the profits to charities and overseas missionaries. He cared deeply about people, and was generous with his time and money,” Windmill Heights posted on social media.
As a youth, Mason Hutcheson excelled in all aspects of 4-H while growing up on a tobacco and corn farm in Mecklenburg County, where he kept a garden and livestock.
After graduating from Virginia Tech, where he majored in dairy sciences, Hutcheson moved to Culpeper as a young man to teach agriculture to children and adults through Virginia Tech’s extension office, which he did from 1957 to 1990.
In retirement, Hutcheson devoted his time to his greenhouses and gained a loyal following of local gardeners seeking quality plants. He also became a mentor to many.
Paul Hutcheson, a Virginia Tech horticulture graduate keeping alive the family legacy, started working as a 7-year-old with his grandfather in those greenhouses.
He was born the year his grandfather retired from the Extension service, and had the benefit of three decades of his expertise. The 31-year-old purchased the eight-greenhouse operation from his grandfather in 2012. He just had his most successful year as more and more people seek supplies to beautify their yards during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paul Hutcheson said in a phone call Wednesday that his grandfather employed hundreds and hundreds of youths at his greenhouses, including him.
“We shared a common love of plants and gardening,” he said. “We always would swap stories … I remember visiting people’s gardens with him, who would call, ‘Come look at my plant, not doing well.’ We would go together.”
Mason Hutcheson loved watermelons, his grandson said, and would always have one chilling in the cooler in summertime. When it was break time at the greenhouse, whoever happened to be around got a piece to enjoym under the shade tree, Paul Hutcheson said.
“He taught me about 80 percent of what I know ... in regards to the greenhouse industry,” he said.
Mason Hutcheson learned horticulture by trial and error. He came to Culpeper as a dairy agent when the county had more than 100 dairy farms, most small and family-owned, Paul Hutcheson said.
Mason soon became the go-to for horticulture and was the heart of Culpeper’s 4-H.
As a father, grandfather, great-grandfather and engaged community member, he cultivated knowledge that still grows today.
“We’re always adding new plants, trying to innovate always,” Paul Hutcheson said. “Last year, we grew a new tomato variety, shared it with my papa. He said ‘That has good flavor.’ ”
In his home garden this past summer, Paul Hutcheson grew corn, and it brought back boyhood memories of Mason’s family of subsistence farmers growing tobacco for cash and corn for animal feed.
“I brought him some ears of corn. He was recounting stories about how they ground it up for chicken feed. That really caught his attention,” Paul Hutcheson said.
Mason got his love of flowers from his mother, Isabel, who planted marigolds and zinnia, his grandson said. As an adult, he invested in livestock as a founder of Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises.
A devout Christian, Hutcheson was a member of the Culpeper Christian School’s board and a Gideon involved at Camp Red Arrow, Culpeper Christian Assembly and Coffeewood Correctional Center Bible-teaching ministries.
Culpeper Senior Agricultural Extension agent Carl Stafford trained under Hutcheson when he arrived in the local office in the 1980s.
“I had a tremendous experience being trained by so many different people. Mason taught me the horticulture that I know today,” Stafford said Wednesday.
“What would Mason do?” is something that local agents still say today when faced with challenges or questions in the field, Stafford added.
“We get passionate in our pursuit of helping children learn and Mason would be passionate too, but he was just quiet and easygoing,” he said. “... He would ask you what you thought should be done. … He would not pound the table and say ‘Do it my way.’ … He was leader and a maker of citizens.”
Hutcheson wrote weekly horticulture columns for the Culpeper Star-Exponent and the Farm Chronicle under the name, “Hutch’s Garden.”
In his greenhouses, as in the local 4-H clubs, Mason Hutcheson trained countless children, teaching them responsibility and the work ethic, Stafford said. Anybody could get a job with Mason, and winter was a busy time, the extension agent said.
“You went in there, you worked, did what needed to be done,” Stafford said. “It was a training ground for children, his own at first, and then any child that wanted to work.
“He wasn’t a taskmaster—he expected to arrive and do your work and he would give you gentle corrections if you were wrong. He was a maker of men, and that means all of us. He produced citizens.”
Hutcheson stayed engaged with the community in retirement, leaving weekly phone messages with Stafford: “ ‘I was thinking why are they doing this?’ he wanted to know, he would give me encouragement, ‘That was a good article,’ he would always call, never disengaged.”
“What would Mason do?” is a refrain the Culpeper County Extension Office will continue to use, Stafford said.
“It always makes us realize when we are off a little bit, back up and think about how Mason would approach it,” he said.
Culpeper newsman Donnie Johnston had Hutcheson for his 4-H leader in gardening in the fifth grade. The Extension agent was relatable and got along with everyone, Johnston said in a phone call.
Hutcheson was the subject of a documentary Johnston did about 10 years ago for his many contributions to local ag life.
“He was the guy you went to for anything gardening; he was just an expert,” Johnston said. “I called him dozens of times over the years whenever I had a problem with insects or not enough fertilizer—he knew how to grow things really good.”
He added, “Mason could give you give advice about almost anything. He was just a really good guy.”
The Star-Exponent interviewed Mason Hutcheson in 2017 when Windmill Heights won the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce’s Agribusiness of the Year Award.
The half-acre greenhouse operation he built is a bright spot of nature in the town’s otherwise urban environment. Then 81, Hutcheson was still working around the place when that article appeared.
“I don’t want to lose all my strength—I lose if I don’t use it,” he said. “I work a little bit, rest a little bit. You got to keep things watered and keep things alive. For me, it is the fun of it.”
Hutcheson’s graveside service will be private, with a public memorial service to be held at a later date. Clore-English Funeral Home is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to Culpeper 4-H Clubs, Culpeper Christian School, The Gideons International or Children’s Bible Ministries of Virginia Inc.
