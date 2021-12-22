A maker of citizens: Culpeper extension agent, 4-H leader Mason Hutcheson dies

“He wasn’t a taskmaster—he expected to arrive and do your work and he would give you gentle corrections if you were wrong. He was a maker of men, and that means all of us. He produced citizens.”

Hutcheson stayed engaged with the community in retirement, leaving weekly phone messages with Stafford: “ ‘I was thinking why are they doing this?’ he wanted to know, he would give me encouragement, ‘That was a good article,’ he would always call, never disengaged.”

“What would Mason do?” is a refrain the Culpeper County Extension Office will continue to use, Stafford said.

“It always makes us realize when we are off a little bit, back up and think about how Mason would approach it,” he said.

Culpeper newsman Donnie Johnston had Hutcheson for his 4-H leader in gardening in the fifth grade. The Extension agent was relatable and got along with everyone, Johnston said in a phone call.

Hutcheson was the subject of a documentary Johnston did about 10 years ago for his many contributions to local ag life.