A meaningful life: disabled veteran opens winery & brewery in Rapidan

“Culpeper and the surrounding counties have been nothing but open arms and happy to have us so we felt really blessed for allowing us to fulfill our dreams earlier in life and make some things people will like as well as putting another brewery, winery, cidery on the map for this area,” Stepp said.

There are fruit trees growing for the wine and cider–apple trees, peaches, pears and one plum tree. A vegetable market garden is also in the works at the farm powered with solar.

Stepp has experience in farming from his childhood in Missouri.

“My family was farmers, hundreds and thousands of acres, my grandpa was a grain elevator operator, former Navy, and I grew up, 5-years-old, filling 18-wheelers with grain at his mill,” he said.

Stepp said he always wanted to farm because it’s very challenging.

“If you don’t have a lot of acres and expensive equipment and spend a lot of money to put into it, the next best thing is growing something you eat yourself or sell,” he said.

The amount of weeds and bugs surprised him at first, but Stepp said he got ahead of them this year. He’s grateful his in-laws recently retired from Florida to help with the business.