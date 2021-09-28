A meaningful life: disabled veteran opens winery & brewery in Rapidan

RAPIDAN— Disabled combat veteran Bradley Stepp views life in thirds.
“The first 40 years are trying to find the meaning in life,” said the 42-year-old who served 15 years in the U.S. Air Force, including tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“The second half you’re trying to make it meaningful.”
Two years ago, when Stepp turned 40, he retired from the military and started pursuing his dream of opening a brewery and winery in the country.
“By the time we were too old to move, we’ll be already in our stride and maybe can afford to enjoy a real, do-nothing retirement,” he said.
Friday afternoon, Stepp joined his wife, Amanda, family members, community supporters and the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce in cutting the symbolic red ribbon on his dream at the grand opening celebration of WAR Craft Brewery & the Winery.
Situated on a well-positioned hill along U.S. Route 15 where Crooked Run separates Madison from Culpeper, the enterprise combines agriculture, beer making and hospitality as the county’s latest venture into adult spirits. The typography made a point.
“I saw the hill, said it’s going to go right there,” Bradley Stepp said.
The local family, including two daughters attending college at Old Dominion University, one virtually and the other on campus, held a soft opening in July after working all of 2020 to build up the brewery and winery, which also serves homegrown cider.
The Stepps moved to Culpeper a year and a half ago from Stafford to escape the city.
“We got tired of the traffic and 95, the hustle-bustle,” said Amanda Stepp in a phone call. “He wanted to buy a farm and open this…had a day job in Crystal City, asked me, how about you quit and run the brewery? It took me like two seconds to say yes…it’s been a real labor of love.”
Asked about launching a new business during a pandemic, Bradley Stepp said it was a blessing of sorts because his other job in Herndon, with a satellite company, allowed him to start working from home. He was able to put a lot more time into WAR Craft.
Both Amanda and Bradley grew up overseas in military families and that patriotic theme carries over into the tap room, painted bright red on the outside.
There’s plenty of outdoor seating, live music and a selection of nibbles—charcuterie, warm pretzels, beer cheese, pimiento cheese, crackers and the like. The tap house is open 3 to 9 .m. Wednesday-Thursday, noon to midnight Friday-Saturday, and Sundays noon to 11. Monday and Tuesday are reserved for special events
Bradley Stepp learned how to home brew beer watching videos on the internet and also tapped a wealth of existing knowledge in the Culpeper community on opening a brewery and winery. Local vineyards gave tips on how to grow grapes—six varieties on a few acres are in the ground at WAR Craft.
“Culpeper and the surrounding counties have been nothing but open arms and happy to have us so we felt really blessed for allowing us to fulfill our dreams earlier in life and make some things people will like as well as putting another brewery, winery, cidery on the map for this area,” Stepp said.
There are fruit trees growing for the wine and cider–apple trees, peaches, pears and one plum tree. A vegetable market garden is also in the works at the farm powered with solar.
Stepp has experience in farming from his childhood in Missouri.
“My family was farmers, hundreds and thousands of acres, my grandpa was a grain elevator operator, former Navy, and I grew up, 5-years-old, filling 18-wheelers with grain at his mill,” he said.
Stepp said he always wanted to farm because it’s very challenging.
“If you don’t have a lot of acres and expensive equipment and spend a lot of money to put into it, the next best thing is growing something you eat yourself or sell,” he said.
The amount of weeds and bugs surprised him at first, but Stepp said he got ahead of them this year. He’s grateful his in-laws recently retired from Florida to help with the business.
“Very happy, very proud of them following their dream,” said mother-in-law Libby Haggadone, serving up beverages from behind the bar on Friday. “We bought three acres on the others side.” And they’ve taken over the mowing at the sprawling green site.
“There’s two days of mowing here a week so that really takes a lot of your time so been able to break off of that and actually brew some beer,” Stepp said.
Culpeper Chamber CEO Jeff Say said the community is excited and honored to welcome the new veteran-owned enterprise.
“Agri-tourism is so important to our community,” Say said. “It draws in so many and also highlights the vitality we have here in terms of our history with agriculture.”
Sarah Langland, with Beer Hound Brewery in downtown Culpeper, attended the ribbon cutting to welcome the new business. Local business owners are known for helping other businesses in Culpeper, she said.
“It’s that sense of community—they help us, we help them, it’s like that with all the businesses,” Langland said of moving to Culpeper six years ago from ‘cut-throat’ northern Virginia. “Out here, if one person does well everybody does well, want to see everybody succeed.”
