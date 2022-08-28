Agencies approve Greenwood Solar site plan; Culpeper planners hold off

Several state and local agencies, including VDOT and DEQ, have granted final approvals for the neighbor-contested Greenwood Solar power plant in Culpeper.

The 100-megawatt solar generation facility is getting ready to materialize in Stevensburg over the next several years, since winning approved in 2018.

This month, the Culpeper County Planning Commission wasn’t ready to approve Greenwood’s site plan. The panel delayed action, not surprisingly, on initial review during its Aug. 10 meeting.

County staff recommended approval.

Planning Commission approval isn’t required for the project to move forward on 732 acres of farm, pasture and timberland off Batna and Blackjack roads, along the Dominion transmission line.

It is the only solar plant of several proposed in that area of Culpeper to have an approved conditional-use permit, granted nearly four years ago.

Plan approved, site work extensiveProject plans show eight construction entrances for the project designated over 12 separate areas. The main access for trucks will be off Blackjack Road.

Juno Beach, Fla.-based NextEra Energy will develop the project with 350,000 solar panels and associated equipment, stormwater management installations, a fenced perimeter and substation. Substantial clearing and harvesting of timberland will be involved to prepare the site.

NextEra submitted more than 180 pages of construction documents and drawings for review by the planning commission, which has two months to take action on the site plan. It’s a final step before construction can start.

Project Director Heath Barefoot, with NextEra Energy, attended the recent meeting in the county boardroom. He had minimal interaction with commissioners, answering a question confirming that that his company took over the project from a previous developer.

There were many questions and comments from planners, but the voluminous application ultimately got tabled.

Site plan documents by Timmons Group included extensive plans for dozens of sediment basins around the project, to be built on multiple parcels, adjacent to the site for the recently approved Amazon data center, according to a recent analysis by the Piedmont Environmental Council.

The Warrenton-based regional nonprofit, devoted to Virginia’s Northern Piedmont, is among numerous local and state historic preservation and open-space conservation groups opposing Greenwood Solar in Stevensburg.

Also shown on project plans are series of clean water ditches around the panels, silt fences, embankments and an excavated dearth spillway. Mass grading impacts will be minimal, Culpeper County Planning Director Sam McLearen told the planning commission.

McLearen said the developer tried to meet the intent of the 50 acres at-a-time grading limit included in the county’s 2019 solar policy, even though it is not required.

The project will have extensive, required landscaping and screening and is in accord with the county comprehensive plan, he said.

The Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District has signed off on the site plan for Culpeper’s first large scale solar project. Not the Planning Commission.

Planners delay vote, can’t stop project“It’s very hard to say we are ready to go through that, with all our questions,” member Cindy Thornhill said to start things off.

Members Keith Price and Nate Clancy agreed, requesting to defer the case to September, the latter saying he needed more time to digest the application.

Clancy said big solar is a hot-button issue, and wondered if Greenwood could be required to reapply under current policies.

Commissioner Doug Grover reminded his fellow members that the property use was approved in 2018.

“We are not here to decide that,” he said. “As far as saying, ‘I don’t want this here,’ that was years ago. I just want to make it clear these plans have been approved by all the review agencies already. Us approving it is a formality at this point.”

The Planning Commission can deny the site plan, Grover said.

“That doesn’t deny their right to build,” he said.

Neighbors sued; ‘yes’ vote was slimGreenwood Solar, valued at a $130 million in 2020, survived a 2019 lawsuit filed against the Board of Supervisors by neighbors who claimed the solar plant would ruin their pastoral views. Neighbors claimed in the lawsuit that the project would hurt property values in area known for its agriculture and history.

The suit requested the Circuit Court reverse county approval, claiming the project was green-lighted in violation of the Virginia Code Commonwealth Energy Policy mandating “reasonable requirements” for such projects.

Judge Susan Whitlock, now retired, sided with the county, ruling the board acted within its legal rights to approve the solar project, in conformance with the Energy Policy.

She ruled in 2020 local criteria related to renewable energy projects in Virginia shall provide for the protection of the locality in a manner consistent with the state’s expressed goals to promote solar and wind power.

“Reasonable requirements” for limiting construction noise, buffers and setbacks from neighboring properties and decommissioning must also be included, the judge said, finding those present in the Greenwood plan.

Only three members of the seven-member Board of Supervisors voted to greenlight Greenwood Solar in 2018. Only one of them—current board chairman Gary Deal—is still on the local governing body.

The other two “yes” votes were from Supervisors Sue Hansohn and Alexa Fritz.

Brad Rosenberger, also still on the board, abstained from voting on the conditional use permit, due to a potential business interest, as did Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase. The county’s longest-serving supervisor passed away on July 14, following his election loss in 2021 for the first time in 40 years.

Chase had agreed to have a portion of the Greenwood project traverse his land, and disclosed that fact early on.

PEC: Proposal defies land-use planNeighbors continue to oppose the large project. So does the Piedmont Environmental Council, which in an Aug. 9 letter raised concerns about land use changes in the area and questioned if the application is still in compliance with the comp plan.

The letter noted Amazon was approved in April to build a 430,000 square feet data center on 243 acres of farmland adjacent to Greenwood Solar.

“Both developments appear to require additional electrical infrastructure such as two new substations reserved in both the Amazon data center and Greenwood Solar plans and possibly additional transmission lines,” the letter stated.

“The result is over 1,000 acres becoming heavily industrialized in an area that was not planned for any development beyond agriculture. This is beyond what was envisioned in 2018.”

Another major land-use change is recent authorization of Culpeper Battlefields State Park, 1,700-acres on the Civil War battlefields of Cedar Mountain and Brandy Station, slated to open July 1, 2024, the PEC letter stated.

Greenwood is not adjacent to the park site, but is part of the landscape around it and this development would impact the setting that tourists and visitors will experience, PEC said.

‘Disruptive process’ anticipatedStevensburg District resident Desy Campbell, in an Aug. 10 letter, asked that the project be denied.

“This project is akin to plunking a paved parking lot, in the middle of a large swath of farmland in Culpeper County, complete with numerous solar panels directing water flow when the skies let loose in watery, windy fury–nowadays a more common occurrence than in the past,” Campbell wrote.

Commissioner Raymond Zegley asked about oft-discussed topic of blasting at the solar plant site. A Timmons engineer responded it’s a construction method considered following a geotechnical report.

He said blasting would not be recommended unless “absolutely necessary.”

Commissioner Katie Reames asked about pesticides at the site.

Price inquired how the substation that will serve the facility would connect to the Dominion power grid.

“Will there be any more Dominion towers in that area?” he asked.

The Timmons engineer said no. That is why the project is located next to the high-voltage transmission lines, he said.

The project will be bordered by a chain-link fence with barbed wire, he said.

Price, along with the rest of the commission, voted to defer a public hearing on the case until Sept. 14.

He said, in closing remarks, that the large project would be “a disruptive process.”