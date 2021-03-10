Barboursville Vineyards dessert wine wins 2021 Governor's Cup

The consistency in Barboursville wines comes from having been diligent at observing what goes on in the field, Paschina added, and being careful in decisions when it comes to cellar.

“We are not interested in producing wines to win Gold Medals per say … these wines are strictly representing where we are … a reflection of our vineyard, soil and our philosophy of wine,” he said in the post prior to the Governor’s Cup final results on Tuesday.

Paxxito is made in the traditional Passito method, allowed to air dry and raisinize on racks open to outdoor ventilation for months, concentrating flavors and sugars, according to Barboursville Vineyards.

“A lengthy fermentation is induced naturally in older barriques, where aging continues for another year, in protracted lees contact, continuously stirred. Incomparably vigorous and luscious, every vintage is destined for lengthy cellaring,” according to the winery.

Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement, “Virginia’s history as a wine region has close ties with Barboursville Vineyards, and I am pleased to recognize Luca Paschina and his team with the Governor’s Cup for their continued innovation in winemaking. The wines in this year’s Governor’s Cup Case are a testament to the passion and pioneering spirit from which Virginia’s wine industry thrives.”