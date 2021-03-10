Barboursville Vineyards dessert wine wins 2021 Governor's Cup

A dessert wine from an esteemed Orange County winery was named winner of the 2021 Governor’s Cup in a virtual ceremony Tuesday.
Barboursville Vineyards won for its 2015 Paxxito, a combination of Moscato Ottonel and Vidal grapes harvested young to capture the fruit’s acidity, according to bbvwine.com.
Eleven other wines received top honors, comprising the Governor’s Cup Case, including two more from Barboursville Vineyards, in the annual statewide contest sponsored by Virginia Wineries Association. A panel of 22 judges, directed by Master of Wine Jay Youmans, picked the winners from 544 entries, all made from 100 percent Virginia fruit.
Barboursville Vineyards General Manager and Winemaker Luca Paschina said it is the Piedmont Virginia landscape and staff attention to it that has contributed to consistent high scores in the Governor’s Cup. This is the fifth time the Orange County vineyard has produced the state’s top-ranked wine.
“We really have learned to take care of the land from the vines,” Paschina said in a March 2 Facebook video post as part of his ‘Tuesdays with Luca’ series.
“Knowing the vineyard well allows us to segregate the best lots, the best rows of grapes and pick them, bring them in the cellar, ferment them … aging, and really have learned about blending … to find that refined balance of aromatics, tannin, after taste, age-ability.”
The consistency in Barboursville wines comes from having been diligent at observing what goes on in the field, Paschina added, and being careful in decisions when it comes to cellar.
“We are not interested in producing wines to win Gold Medals per say … these wines are strictly representing where we are … a reflection of our vineyard, soil and our philosophy of wine,” he said in the post prior to the Governor’s Cup final results on Tuesday.
Paxxito is made in the traditional Passito method, allowed to air dry and raisinize on racks open to outdoor ventilation for months, concentrating flavors and sugars, according to Barboursville Vineyards.
“A lengthy fermentation is induced naturally in older barriques, where aging continues for another year, in protracted lees contact, continuously stirred. Incomparably vigorous and luscious, every vintage is destined for lengthy cellaring,” according to the winery.
Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement, “Virginia’s history as a wine region has close ties with Barboursville Vineyards, and I am pleased to recognize Luca Paschina and his team with the Governor’s Cup for their continued innovation in winemaking. The wines in this year’s Governor’s Cup Case are a testament to the passion and pioneering spirit from which Virginia’s wine industry thrives.”
Gianni Zonin founded Barboursville Vineyards in 1976 as a wine estate and was an early pioneer of the Virginia wine industry, eventually helping to set the standard for a region now home to more than 300 wineries, according to the governor’s office.
Last week, gold medals were awarded to 96 wines that scored 90 points or higher in the statewide competition. Local winners were the 2017 Tannat by Delaplane Cellars in Fauquier; a 2017 Triskele by DuCard Vineyards in Madison; four different wines by Madison’s Early Mountain Vineyards including a 2019 Cabernet Franc; a 2017 Petit Verdot by Gadino Cellars in Washington in Rappahannock; a 2017 Petit Verdot by Honah Lee Vineyards in Gordonsville; two wines by Horton Vineyards in Barboursville including a 2015 Tannat and two gold medal winning vintages from Narmada Winery in Amisssville including a 2016 Yash-Vir.
Honah Lee Vineyard is also located in the rolling Piedmont of Orange County with its signature red dirt. Owner Eric Hopwood said what makes their Gold Medal winning Petit Verdot special is the fact that the grapes are grown on site.
“It’s in a perfect location here on the mountain side for that particular varietal. The wine is pretty bold, yet smooth and fruity. It was aged in French oak, which was perfect for the 2017 grapes,” Hopwood said noting the year was a fantastic year for wine grapes in Virginia. “It was just a great year for that varietal to stand on its own.”
He added, “We take great pride in this wine. As owners, it happens to be our favorite red.”
