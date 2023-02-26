A flavorful red wine from a Culpeper producer is part of the prestigious 2023 Governor’s Case announced Thursday night at the Annual Virginia Governor’s Cup Gala held at Main Street Station in Richmond.

The 2021 Petit Verdot of Mountain Run Winery was among the top 12 highest scoring wines from 614 entries representing 115 Virginia wineries, cideries and meaderies, according to David Foster, Mountain Run Winery owner. Being part of the Governor’s Case is their most prestigious award to date, he said.

“It is a concentrated and flavorful red grape that produces excellent wines here in Virginia. Four of the 12 wines in the Governor’s case were Petit Verdot. Ours is full bodied and well-balanced with medium oak and smooth tannins.”

Eight cases of Mountain Run Winery Petit Verdot were purchased by Virginia Wine Marketing Office to be used in statewide, regional and international marketing efforts to highlight the best of the Virginia wine industry. Foster attended the gala with his wife, Kayti, and parents, John and Carol, who helped pour three Gold Medal wines for hundreds of guests in attendance.

The four are regulars behind the bar at the popular local vineyard and special events venue.

“We really think that this recognition will help to increase Virginian’s interest in Culpeper wineries,” Foster said.

He gave credit to winemaker Eric Schenkel of Altillo Vineyards in Hurt, Pittsylvania County. Foster called him a mentor. Mountain Run has been working with Schenkel and his father Bob since well before opening seven years ago, to learn viticulture and wine-making.

“Eric produces about 2/3 of our wine at their Hurt facility and I produce the balance here at our Culpeper facility, including our Chambourcin, Vidal Blanc, Elderberry, Culpeper Crimson wines and our meads and ciders,” Foster said.

“You can’t make excellent wine without excellent grapes, and aside from our acreage here in Culpeper we source grapes from all over Virginia, including Culpeper, Aldie, Hume, Fredericksburg, Lynchburg and Charlotte County, where our Petit Verdot grapes were grown for this wine.”

Petit Verdot tend to be big on flavor and the Mountain Run Winery variety does not disappoint, Foster said. Bottles are in the tasting room ($45) or at mountainrunwinery.com. The winery owner said they’d love to see some of Culpeper’s great restaurants and wine shops carry it in the future.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin at last week’s gala awarded the 2023 Virginia Governor’s Cup to Delfosse Vineyards and Winery of Nelson County for its 2021 Screaming Hawk Meritage—a signature estate red blend 50% Petit Verdot, 30% Cabernet Sauvignon, 10% Cabernet Franc and 10% Malbec.

Winemaker Andrew Bilenkij and owners Mike and Adrienne Albers accepted the Cup, according to a release from the governor’s office.

“Since coming to Delfosse in 2019, this is one of my first vintages to see from vineyard to bottle. I’m excited and proud to see it recognized by the Virginia Governor’s Cup judges,” said Bilenkij.

Albers added, “I have told my team every year throughout the grape growing season and winemaking process that we want to win the Governor’s Cup–it’s been our goal.”

Virginia Secretary of Agriculture & Forestry Matthew Lohr said he sees advancement in the caliber of wines and ciders every year in the contest.

“With another record breaking year, 66 producers received a 90 point score or higher. As this industry grows, it continues to support and strengthen both the agricultural community and Virginia’s economy.”

The 2023 Governor’s Cup case also includes: Delfosse Vineyards and Winery, 2021 Screaming Hawk Meritage; 50 West Vineyards, 2020 Petit Manseng; Barboursville Vineyards, 2021 Vermentino Reserve; Barren Ridge Vineyards, 2019 Petit Verdot; Jefferson Vineyards, 2021 Petit Manseng and 2019 Meritage; Paradise Springs Winery, 2021 Petit Verdon; Pollak Vineyards, 2017 Meritage; The Williamsburg Winery, 2019 Petit Verdot; and Trump Winery, 2016 Blanc de Noir and 2019 New World Reserve.

A third of wines in the case are Meritage, Bordeaux-style blends with another third being Petit Verdots. Elegant, expressive white varietals add to the story of outstanding wines with two Petit Mansengs, a Vermentino and a sparkling Pinot Noir rounding out the case, according to the release.

For the third consecutive year, Virginia cider was judged in its own category with the highest scoring cider awarded as Best in Show—Albemarle CiderWorks for its Orchard Blush.