Black Business Expo is back Oct. 1 at The Carver Center

The George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association is bringing back the Black Business Expo for its 2nd year.

This time, in the autumn.

Interested businesses and community groups are invited to sign up to be a vendor.

The 2nd Annual networking and community festival will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Carver Center, 9432 James Madison Highway in Rapidan.

“We are looking forward to seeing you at the Black Business Expo, benefitting the Carver 4-County Museum,” according to event publicity.

“Come out and support!” Businesses should contact blkexpoinfo@gmail.com for a registration form and more information.

The Black Business Expo will be held on the grounds of historic George Washington Carver Regional High School, which served Black students from four counties during years of segregation 1948-1968.

Last year’s inaugural Business Expo was held on Aug. 28, a sweltering day that attracted 52 vendors offering everything from sweets and hats to service and cruises along with speakers and live music. Food trucks served up local flavors and Italian ice helped to cool things off at the August event.

Inside the school, the Carver 4-County Museum was open for masked visitors to peruse various exhibits inspired by females connected to the school.

A special exhibit last year in the lobby paid homage to the late Ruby Beck, a restaurateur who ran the Boxwood House on U.S. Route 29 during those years of segregation. Her children attended Carver and their mother was a big supporter of the school. Beck was recently featured in the new “Trailblazers” mural on a building at the end of East Davis Street, recognizing local African-American leaders.

Last year’s Black Business Expo raised over $12,000 for college scholarships awarded annually by the GWC Alumni Association. Recipients are students in the four counties the school once served—Culpeper, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock.

This year’s Expo will also raise money for local education scholarships.

The Alumni Association recently announced its George Washington Carver Regional High School 2022-2023 $1,000 Scholarship Recipients. They are: Takira Johnson, Old Dominion University; Corey Long Jr., Liberty University; Nia Robinson, Duke University; and Natalya White, Christopher Newport University.

Applications for the 2023 scholarships will be available in local high schools on Sept. 1.