Military veterans who are aspiring or active farmers, ranchers or landowners are invited to an upcoming free program, “Boots to Roots 3,” at the Carver Center in Culpeper County.

This on-the-farm event will be held 9-11:30 a.m. on Aug. 31, providing valuable insights into profitable and sustainable agricultural practices, according to a release from Virginia State University. The Carver Center is located at 9432 N. James Madison Highway in Rapidan.

“This program is designed to empower our veteran farmers with the knowledge and resources needed to thrive in the agricultural landscape. We are excited to offer a platform where participants can learn from experts and their peers,” said James “Tony” Edwards, program assistant for military veterans through the Small Farm Outreach Program.

Participants will benefit greatly from the immersive experience, according to the release. Topics will cover various farm enterprises, such as urban farming, vermiculture, herb gardening, vegetable production, berry production and high tunnels. Attendees will discover the types of support available to veteran farmers through the USDA and other agency partners.

“Explore possibilities and ask questions during a tour of the Carver Research Center farm,” the release stated.

The event is being presented by Virginia Cooperative Extension, a collaborative endeavor involving Virginia Tech, VSU, U.S. Department of Agriculture and local governments. Extension proudly maintains an open and diverse environment, where programs and opportunities are accessible to all, without regard to age, color, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, military status or any other legally protected basis, according to the release.

For those interested in participating, or for more information, contact Edwards at 804/720-2588 or jtedwards@vsu.edu. Register at ext.vsu.edu/events/2023/8/31-boots-roots.

Individuals with disabilities who require accommodations to fully engage in the event are encouraged to contact smallfarm@vsu.edu or call 804/524-3292 (TDD 800/828-1120) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays, at least five days prior to the program.

