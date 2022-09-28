Carver Center community kitchen gets nearly $200K GO Virginia infusion

An up-and-coming ag-focused community kitchen in the historic Carver Center received another infusion of state support last week while a regional tech talent initiative also got a boost from the Commonwealth.

The Carver Food Business Incubator in Culpeper County received a $199,727 GO Virginia grant as part of $1.2 million in four total statewide awards announced Sept. 20 by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Region 9, in addition, received $307,800 through GO Virginia for Tech Talent Retention in Albemarle, Culpeper, Louisa, Madison and Nelson, and the city of Charlottesville

The Growth and Opportunity for Virginia funding supports innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors. The state grants, previously awarded to other Culpeper-area programs, also are intended to foster entrepreneurial startups, business development and venture investment, according to a release from the governor’s office.

“GO Virginia allows us to invest in key projects that will enhance our economic growth by fostering workforce development and stimulating new business opportunities,” Youngkin said in a release.

“These projects exemplify the innovative partnerships that GO Virginia grants were designed to promote, driving regional advancement and strengthening our Commonwealth.”

The Carver Food Incubator & Community Kitchen is located in the state’s designated Region 9, spanning Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Rappahannock, and the town of Culpeper.

“Culpeper County will complete a community kitchen by providing crucial specialized equipment, addressing the needs of businesses by adding value to local produce and preparing products for the interstate market,” according to the grant award.

This project will create 93 new jobs, serve 68 businesses, release 35 new products to market and increase sales by 15 percent, according to the governor’s office.

Last October, Youngkin announced a $470,000 grant for the project through the State Industrial Revitalization Fund. That money and the new award is designated for phase one of the food enterprise center in the works since 2017.

The 7,000-square-foot facility is slated for construction hopefully in the near future in the back portion, around the former carpentry shop, in the circa-1948 brick school. The food center will provide a shared facility for area entrepreneurs to start and expand catering businesses while promoting sustainable agriculture and job training and forming alliances to increase access for all to nutritious food.

Architectural plans and renderings have been completed for the project estimated to cost $1.4 million for general remodeling in the school, infrastructure, HVAC, asbestos removal and fire alarm system. Phase 1 was estimated last year at $353,000.

The shared-use business incubator, once built, will be available to owners of food trucks and catering businesses. Farmers, orchards, produce growers and small batch operators will also have access for processing and canning products on site for sale, according to Culpeper County Extension Office, a primary driver for the project.

“These GO Virginia projects will increase workforce capacity while expanding economic growth through job creation and entrepreneurial startups,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick in last week’s release from the governor’s office. “Our regional partners have made great use of GO Virginia’s collaborative approach, and those partnerships will create prosperous avenues of innovative investment and strengthen both communities and economies across Virginia.”

GO Virginia supports projects that focus on workforce development, cluster scaleup, startup ecosystems, and site and infrastructure development to encourage regional economic growth and diversification. Since its inception in 2017, GO Virginia has funded 233 projects and awarded approximately $93.7 million.

As for the Tech Talent Retention grant, more than $300,000, that money will be used by the Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development, in concert with various regional partners, to retain college graduates to launch their careers in Central Virginia. This will be accomplished by creating a talent pipeline for higher-paying jobs in the region’s targeted technology fields, according to the governor’s release.

Student ambassadors will raise awareness about local businesses and educate stakeholders about what students are looking for in choosing their careers. This project will create or retain 55 jobs, in addition to serving 100 businesses, the release stated.