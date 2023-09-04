The Carver Food Enterprise Center opened on Friday, culminating eight years of planning and fundraising for the community commercial kitchen.

The space features a 10-burner stove and oven, prep tables, cold and dry storage and an extensive equipment library, according to a release from project founder, George Washington Carver Agriculture Research Center.

The kitchen will be available to small food businesses, farmers, producers and community partners from Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Rappahannock and Fauquier.

Access will be provided at all hours to users along with support for navigating regulations to bring products to market. The Center also plans to open a bakery-focused kitchen in the next few months and will install a large prep, co-packing and storage space by the end of 2024, the release stated.

“Our primary goal is to help increase the availability of local food,” said program director Gretchen Ledmor. “We know space and equipment is a huge hurdle for small producers looking to grow and create. Our intent is to step into that gap and provide the resources needed to help make more local food available.”

Located in Rapidan along James Madison Highway, in the historic George Washington Carver Regional High School, the food enterprise center will provide services focusing on economic development and increasing food security, as well as job training. The center will also soon provide technical assistance and co-packing services to farmers who want to expand into value-added production.

The center, in addition, will provide a space for community-building activities such as the Feeding 500 Program. It will transform hard-to-use produce donations into meals for local food pantries with volunteer support. The first Feeding 500 event will be held Nov. 5, when Fauquier Education Farm will donate 175 pounds of sweet potatoes to be made into 500 portions of soup, the release stated.

Carver Food Enterprise Center plans to host food preservation courses, starting with a venison preservation class from 1-5 p.m. on Sept. 29 aimed at helping hunters safely preserve their harvests using research-based methods.

The center will also host a Stone Soup Job Skills Training Program, 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, from Oct. 4 to Nov. 8. The established program provides certifications for those looking to secure employment in food service. Graduates will have opportunities to work with the center’s co-packing services and with associated businesses in the future.

An open house for donors and partners of the new food enterprise center will be held at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 28.

George Washington Carver Agriculture Research Center, a nonprofit, is accepting donations and sponsorships for the new community commercial kitchen. Created in 2014, the center’s mission is to sustain, strengthen and enhance agriculture and the environment in Virginia’s Northern Piedmont. In addition to the multiple food outreach programs, research is conducted in conjunction with Culpeper County Extension, Virginia State University Small Farms Program, Minority and Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission. See gwcfec.org to learn more.