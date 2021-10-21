Carver Food Enterprise Center receives $470K grant for commercial kitchen

An agriculture and food fare-focused initiative taking root for the past several years in Culpeper County just got a sizeable investment.

The Carver Food Incubator and Community Kitchen project has received a $470,000 grant through the State Industrial Revitalization Fund announced earlier this week by Gov. Ralph Northam as part of more than $4.4 million in awards across Virginia.

The money will be used for phase one of constructing the George Washington Carver Food Enterprise Center at the historic school, according to Culpeper County Extension Agent Becky Sheffield Gartner. The 7,000-square-foot facility is slated for construction in the back portion, including the former carpentry shop, in the circa-1948 brick school.

The food center will provide a shared facility for area entrepreneurs to start and expand catering businesses while promoting sustainable agriculture and job training and forming alliances to increase access for all to nutritious food, according to a 2017 presentation from the group working toward the facility.