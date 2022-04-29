Composting program coming to Culpeper's Carver Center

Join Minority and Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont and Botanical Bites & Provisions from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7 to learn about the benefits of vermicomposting. The program will be held at the George Washington Carver Center, 9432 N. James Madison Highway in Rapidan.

This in-person training session is designed to demonstrate and promote the basics of vermicomposting as a natural cost-effective method of recycling organic matter (like garden/farm and some forms of common kitchen waste) and transforming it into productive soil amendments by creating a worm station (worm farm).

Program sponsors will supply each participant with instruction and helpful tips to get started. Attendees will also receive an initial supply of composting worms, coir and newspaper bedding, and a transportable container to create their own vermicomposting station to take home.

This will help attendees incorporate this valuable composting technique in their vegetable/flower production garden/farm and prevent the often-needless added expense of relying on store-bought amendments.

In addition, participants will have an opportunity to view the Carver Center’s working vermicomposting station to see how composting worms, along with other living things in the soil, work synergistically to aid plants in flourishing.

This vermicomposting workshop is limited and will be offered to the first 25 people who sign up at https://tinyurl.com/worms-4-9

Questions? Contact Anita Roberson at mvfpwormfarmers@gmail.com or 540/287-0635.

The Virginia Beginning Farmer & Rancher Coalition is a state-wide and coalition-based Extension program, housed in Virginia Tech’s Department of Agricultural, Leadership, and Community Education.

Funding was sponsored by the Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program of the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture. For more information about the VBFRC, contact Katie Trozzo, Program Coordinator, at vabeginningfarmer@vt.edu or 540/231-4582.