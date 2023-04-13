Culpeper County is taking another crack at allowing chickens in residential areas.

Following a vote against it from the planning commission in January, the issue came back before the Rules Committee on Tuesday. The committee ultimately recommended giving it a try and amending the county code to allow chickens in Residential-1 districts — with limitations.

Up to six chickens would be allowed, but no rooster, per the proposed amendment prepared by Planning & Zoning Director Sam McLearen.

“There is a desire to allow it and see what happens,” he said. “I don’t think the risk is that great to the county.”

The proposed ordinance, which goes to the full board of supervisors next month, would prohibit slaughtering of chickens in R-1 districts, and provides that the chickens be used only for non-commercial household egg production and not sold onsite.

The committee supported removing a restriction that chickens must be 50 feet from any adjoining property line. Zoning rules already require a 10-foot setback from any accessory structure, and that would apply to chicken coops.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood, in the audience at the recent meeting, said he knows many people in R-1 districts in the county who keep chickens now. It’s allowed in the Town of Culpeper.

“If you’re a good neighbor, you can have chickens,” he said.

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates was not as enthusiastic at the prospect, saying the coops could get smelly, disturbing neighbors.

It’s not a public safety issue, he added, but an annoyance for people who moved into a residential neighborhood expecting a quiet setting, only to hear chickens clucking next door.

Bates said he would be willing to give it a try, but that he was not 100 percent in favor of the proposal.

Stevensburg Supervisor Susan Gugino, a poultry farmer, mentioned the annoyance of people who put their dogs outside who bark all day while their owners are at work.

“We are an agricultural community,” she said. “Limit of six chickens and they have to stay confined is the best way to go forward.”

She said if doesn’t work out and there are too many complaints, they can change it back.

McLearen said they don’t receive many complaints about chickens. He added one of the more serious animal issues he saw during his tenure involved a goat who destroyed a neighbor’s property in R-1. The goat owner fought county zoning, lost the appeal and moved, McLearen said.

East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell, also in the audience, said she kept chickens and a rooster at her house downtown for years.

“I’m all for it,” she said of allowing chickens in county neighborhoods.

Campbell said her coop has wheels so she can move it if any neighbors complain.

The committee unanimously voted in favor of adopting the new ordinance amendment.

Next month, the committee said it would discuss a proposal to lower — to $500 from the current $2,000 — the conditional use permit fee for keeping chickens or other agricultural uses in R-1.