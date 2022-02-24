Culpeper advisory panel backs max 250-feet buffer from proposed Amazon data centers

The Culpeper Agricultural & Forestal District Advisory Committee on Thursday voted 4-3 to recommend the maximum allowed 250-feet buffer from the proposed Amazon data centers along Route 3 in Stevensburg to the property line of adjoining Salubria.

A land use, economic development, open space, property rights and historic preservation issue that many here and beyond are closely watching, the land rezoning case went first to the advisory committee of the board of supervisors because the adjacent Salubria property is in the Agricultural & Forestal District.

The circa-1757 Georgian-style manor house owned by the Germanna Foundation was built by the Rev. John Thompson, rector of the Little Fork Church from 1740 to 1772.

Marvell Development, a subsidiary of Amazon Data Services, has submitted an application to rezone 243 acres next door at Magnolia Equestrian Center from agricultural to light industrial. The global technology company seeks to build a pair of 45-feet-tall, 430,000-square-foot data centers that would operate around the clock in an especially history-laced area along Germanna Highway.

The data center site sits within the Civil War Brandy Station Battlefield as well as a related historic site, Hansbrough’s Ridge the only historical resource in Culpeper County that has been designated as a Virginia State Landmark.

The Old Carolina Road, used over centuries by famous Virginians including Thomas Jefferson, is also located near the site. Historic preservation groups are rallying to stop Amazon from building at the site.

The data centers propose to connect to the recently upgraded Dominion Power transmission line that runs through the area. This level of electric capacity is apparently not available in the county’s technology zone closer to town.

Voting against the suggested 250-feet buffer at Thursday’s meeting—and the overall project—were advisory committee members Thunder Lane, Donald Kilby and Nate Clancey.

Supporting the buffer recommendation were members Tommy Clark, chairman Tom O’Halloran and Board of Supervisors members David Durr and Susan Gugino.

At least a dozen people attended the 9 a.m. meeting in the county administration building, including an attorney for the applicant, data center plan engineers and several Stevensburg-area neighbors opposed to the data center project who also successfully fought large-scale solar in the area.

The special land use district in Culpeper was created to conserve, protect and encourage the development and improvement of agricultural and forestal lands for the production of food and other products as well as valued natural and ecological resources which provide essential open spaces, for clean airsheds, watershed protection, wildlife habitat, and aesthetic purposes, according to the county code.

Culpeper County Planning Director Sam McLearen introduced the case at Thursday’s meeting, saying it would run its course over the next couple of months or more, headed next to the planning commission level.

The elected Board of Supervisors will have final say on the rezoning. Gugino said last week she doesn’t think farmland on Route 3 is the right place for a data center.

But Chairman Gary Deal came out Wednesday with a lengthy statement on social media supporting the potential project for its economic development implications.

McLearen said the data centers would be situated on the current site of horse barns at the equestrian site. Other forested areas and wetlands on the site would remain, he said.

The primary entrance for the proposed Amazon facility would shift further east to a straighter stretch along Route 3, according to McLearen. The existing entrance would become a secondary entry point.

The role of the advisory committee, he said, is to look at implementing measures to protect the adjacent property. McLearen said the data centers would be a little bit bigger than the existing data centers at Equinix, just outside the town. He said this type of use does not generally generate a lot of extra traffic outside of the construction phase.

Clancey wanted to know if Amazon would be placing cameras “watching the neighbors’ property” before he could vote on any buffer recommendation. He said he wouldn’t want his neighbor filming his property 24-7.

McLearen said he imagined there would be cameras on all sides of the tech project.

Lane said he understood the committee was tasked with advising on buffering and protecting farmland. But why are data center developers not turning to the county’s technology zone and other industrial zoned areas for their projects, he asked.

Lane said he did not support “setting a precedent in opening up an area we are trying to protect,” and it having a snowball effect. He envisioned the proposed facility would have a high level of security, including cameras, and voiced concerns about privacy at Salubria.

McLearen said the role of the committee is to look at buffering protection measures. Industrial land does exist elsewhere in Culpeper County, but none as large as the requested parcel, he added.

O’Halloran supported the buffers, saying the existing tree line should remain undisturbed along with reforestation with evergreens, as the applicant has proposed. The applicant has offered to keep up to 1,000 feet of separation between the data center project and the Salubria property.

Gugino, who put her farms in the ag & forestal district back in January, asked if the committee could make a recommendation to the planning commission about the placement of cameras at the proposed Amazon site.

McLearen responded the committee could if they could state a reason why cameras would not protect the area’s farmland.

“I’m not sure privacy is written into the ordinance,” he said.

Clark commented everyone is under surveillance these days. The committee’s task, he added, is determining buffers for properties adjacent to the special land use district.

Clark made the motion to recommend the maximum buffers per department of forestry standards and received a second from Durr.

Amazon intends to build the fenced-in data center facility, covering 10 acres, over several years, generating the need for 365 construction personnel, according to the application. The centers would employ 90 people at full build-out and generate millions in local tax revenue.

Gugino said in an email after Thursday’s meeting that she is very open to Amazon Web Services coming to Culpeper.

“Data centers are great for revenue. But we must be careful, we don’t want to sell our soul for the almighty dollar,” she stated, reiterating her earlier point that the parcel in question is zoned agriculture.

The county has five technology corridors, the Stevensburg supervisor said.

“I am very supportive of data centers coming to Culpeper—if they are built where we have worked hard to designate in our zoning ordinance and the Comprehensive Plan,” she stated in the email.

“Approving this application would also send out a message. A message that tells developers … that Culpeper doesn’t adhere to their Comprehensive Plan if it means revenue for the county,” Gugino stated.

Chairman Deal, in his post Wednesday, stated Equinix contributes $3-4 million annually in personal property taxes and $370,000 in real estate taxes in addition to quality jobs.

“Amazon Web Services will be a great partner for Culpeper! The project they are proposing is a data center that would exceed what Equinix has in place, and future expansion may be on the horizon,” Deal stated. “Should we just turn our backs on what could be millions of dollars per year in revenue coming into the county and its taxpayers? Shouldn’t we be thinking about what is in the best interest of our community as a whole?”

The case goes March 9 to the county planning commission.

