Culpeper chicken farmer, veteran caregiver wins UMd scholarship

A recently established Culpeper County poultry farmer represents a positive example of overcoming odds, all while striving to improve in her agricultural endeavor and while serving as a caregiver and managing a family.

Abigail Compton recently received a full scholarship to attend University of Maryland Global Campus through Pillars of Strength, a program that recognizes the sacrifices of caregivers.

As long as she can remember, Compton has loved caring for others. After marrying her high school sweetheart at 19, she trained as a certified nursing assistant, a role she especially enjoyed because it allowed her to provide direct care and interact with patients in ways other health care positions did not.

The birth of her first child and her husband’s deployment to Afghanistan meant leaving that career behind to become a stay-at-home mom. And then life changed.

Compton’s husband, Michael, assigned to the U.S. Marine Forces Special Operations Command, was shot in 2009 while deployed in Afghanistan. He suffered a traumatic brain injury that caused short-term memory loss, hearing problems and balance issues.

Compton was propelled into the role of primary caregiver. Her husband continues to deal with the effects of that injury as well as post-traumatic stress disorder, severely impacting the couple’s daily life.

“His short-term memory loss forced me to be the one who has to remember necessary life details such as doctor’s appointments, as well as important dates such as his children’s birthdays, or even everyday events, like why he walked into a room,” Compton said.

By 2012, life settled down enough for her to co-found Raising Raiders, a North Carolina-based nonprofit focused on celebrating the lives of fallen Marines.

It evolved into a successful grassroots organization, expanding to provide grants to service members, spouses and children for medical and educational needs, extracurricular activities, childcare, funeral travel and much more.

Raising Raiders dissolved recently due to the loss of several key volunteers, but Compton has not slowed down, according to globalmedia.umgc.edu.

Two years ago, she and her family moved onto the farm in Culpeper County. They began with a flock of 10 chickens, and Compton started educating herself on poultry care.

She now has 90 chickens, young Nubian goats and has expanded into beekeeping, having completed an eight-week course through the DC Beekeepers Alliance.

As a recipients of a full scholarship to University of Maryland Global Campus, Compton envisions how the bachelor’s degree in business administration will help her prioritize her own professional goals, notably expanding the family farm business.

“Being able to earn a degree without financial hardship will allow me to focus simultaneously on my academics and family,” she said.

Recently, she partnered with Minority and Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont, a local nonprofit that provides local produce, eggs and meat to the underserved. The group is based at the Carver Center.

“Our family has been extremely blessed, so I like to be able to give back,” Compton said. “The connections and friendships we’ve made along the way have enriched our lives.”

Compton hopes that the degree will help her further the local poultry business and her engagement with local nonprofits, and veteran-owned entrepreneurs. Despite her husband’s injuries and the challenging years that followed, she remains hopeful and committed to embedding her four children with the positive message of grit and determination.

“You can feel pity for yourself, but that’s not how we raise our children,” Compton said. “I want our children to know that no matter what hand you’re dealt, you still have a choice to live life positively.”

The Culpeper resident was one of eight women recently awarded college scholarships in recognition of their years devoted to caring for their wounded, ill or injured military husbands.

So far, 59 caregivers have been awarded Pillars of Strength scholarships since the program started in 2013. The scholarships provide full tuition for as long as the recipient needs to complete a degree. To date, nearly 20 award recipients have.

UMGC President Gregory Fowler said the college’s relationship with and commitment to the U.S. military stretches back more than 70 years.

“Through the Pillars of Strength program, we have the opportunity to transform the lives of those most intimately involved in caring for and supporting those brave men and women who have been wounded, injured, or become seriously ill while serving our country. Their lives of service inspire us, and we are honored to be part of this program,” he said.

Richard F. Blewitt, CEO of The Blewitt Foundation, which founded Pillars of Strength, said the progress made by the recipients is testament to the value of the only program of its type “that provides full scholarships to the caregivers of our military heroes.”

“I am so proud of what our recipients are accomplishing and the impact it will have on their families and their communities,” he said.

The National Military Families Association also supports the program.

“Caregivers have put their lives on hold to support their military families,” CEO Besa Pinchotti said. “It is an honor to invest in their careers and dreams with the Blewitt Foundation and UMGC.”

Caregivers face sleepless nights and endless days of supporting their loved ones in constant pain and recovering from multiple surgeries.

They must juggle their children’s needs with those of their spouses, keep household finances in order, respond to sudden panic attacks brought on by PTSD and confront the depression suffered by their formerly active, take-charge family members struggling with a new reality.

For many caregivers, what often gets lost is a focus on helping themselves and finding their own fulfillment. This year’s Pillars of Strength recipients said the scholarships will allow them to capture new opportunities without taking anything away from their families.

These caregivers envision starting businesses or working from home, opportunities that enable them to be both caregivers and financial providers. Some even see themselves collaborating with other caregivers who seek to be at-home entrepreneurs.

Because caregivers receive few, if any, educational benefits from the federal government, they have a hard time earning degrees while supporting their families. UMGC’s fully online programs provide the flexibility to achieve college credit based on their own schedules.

This year’s Pillars of Strength recipients offer sage advice for those in similar situations.

“Anyone facing this as we did, I say just hang in there,” said Oddise Lundy, whose husband barely survived the detonation of an improvised explosive device (IED) that buried him under five feet of rubble in Afghanistan.

“Don’t give up. Don’t quit. Just continue to live to see another day—that’s for both the soldier and the caregiver,” Lundy said. “We don’t know what’s on the other side of the mountain, but we do know there is another side. So, keep going and find that community that you can lean on in the toughest times.”

Now celebrating its 75th anniversary, the University of Maryland Global Campus was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce and the military. Today, UMGC enrolls some 90,000 students annually, offering bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid, and face-to-face programs and specializations.

UMGC has a long history of innovation in reaching students where they are, including as a pioneer of internet instruction, piloting its first online classes in 1994. It now offers classes to military service personnel and their families at some 180 locations in more than 20 countries. More than half of the university’s students are active-duty military, families, members of the National Guard, and veterans.