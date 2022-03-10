Culpeper County planners narrowly deny Amazon data center rezoning

In a preliminary win for preservation of local historic and agricultural resources, the Culpeper County Planning Commission narrowly voted 5-4 just before midnight Wednesday to deny an application from Amazon Data Services to rezone 243 acres of Stevensburg farmland for a data center.

Most of the more than two dozen people who addressed the planning commission at its first review of the rezoning request spoke against the estimated $500 million project slated for development on a horse farm along Route 3.

Primary concerns were loss of farmland and the well-preserved historic view-shed slated to become part of a brand new battlefields state park in Culpeper County.

American Battlefield Trust, Piedmont Environmental Council, Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield, Germanna Foundation and the Brandy Station Foundation all submitted comments and/or spoke against the data center project.

“I oppose this application and my neighbors feel the same way,” local resident Mike Baudhuin said.

The government is supposed to work for the people, said the owner of circa 1820 Summerduck along Algonquin Trail.

“The people of this district don’t like this application,” Baudhuin said. He said the high-tech project would destroy residents’ hopes and dreams.

At first review, planners decline

As Wednesday night turned into Thursday morning, planning commissioner Katie Reames made a motion to deny the application to rezone the land to light industrial.

Member Nate Clancey seconded the motion supported by members Doug Grover, Keith Price and Walter Burton.

Voting to not deny the application were planning commission chairman Sanford Reaves, vice chairwoman Cindy Thornhill and members Lance Kilby and Raymond Zegley.

Reaves, after remarks supporting the data center concept in that location, seemed ready to make a motion to table the application allowing the applicant time to answer all their questions. He didn’t get the chance.

“What is happening now is not helping us with the future,” Reaves said. “We need to find a way it can work—if we can.”

Northern Virginia land use attorney John Foote represented the applicant, Marvell Development, a subsidiary of Amazon Data Services, at Wednesday’s meeting.

He confirmed the site for the data center was picked due to its proximity, about a mile away, to the high power Dominion transmission line.

Foote said the county’s designated tech zones are not large enough and do not have enough electrical capacity to support the project. T

he subject site, however, will have adequate electricity, the lawyer said, for countless racks of computer servers covering 430,000-square-feet of space in two 45-feet-tall buildings.

Foote said the project would be well-buffered and screened from adjoining farmland and said it was not “spot zoning” as the opposition has stated. The attorney added allowing the data centers would not set a precedent for more development in Stevensburg and along Route 3.

“The county has the ability to say yes to one and no to the other,” he said.

Promises, push back

Pressed for details about Dominion Power’s plans to reach the site, Foote did not know.

“They will not tell us what route they are going to take,” he said of the process overseen by the State Corporation Commission.

Foote was also unable to answer questions about much power the facility would use or details about water usage. He said the facility would not use water for cooling the servers, but would be equipped with coolant systems located on the roof. Foote didn't know how much height the equipment would add to the data center.

The lawyer noted the half-billion investment proposed at the Stevensburg site, saying it would generate substantial real estate and personal property taxes.

“The servers are not exempt,” Foote said. “It gets taxed.”

The lawyer promised “most of this you will never see” of the project residents are concerned will ruin the historic view shed.

The project sits half-mile through the woods from Salubria, a 1740s Georgian manor house on the National Register of Historic Places. It is the oldest brick house in Culpeper.

“You won’t see it from the house itself,” Foote said, adding, “You might see it from other parts of the property.”

The lawyer did not mention the data center site’s proximity as well to the significant Civil War site at Hansbrough’s Ridge, a Virginia Historic Landmark.

The feature played heavily in the Battle of Brandy Station, North America’s largest-ever cavalry battle. The hill was used an artillery platform, battle ground position, and camp site for the Union.

“Courageous young Americans fought and died at the eastern base of Hansbrough's Ridge, and we would dishonor their sacrifice by constructing an industrial project anywhere near here, much less within a few hundred yards of this vital battle arena,” Culpeper Civil War historian Clark B. Hall stated in a letter to the commission.

American history all around

Battlefield preservationists told the planning commission the view from the Ridge would look directly down onto the proposed data center. American Battlefield Trust owns Hansbrough’s Ridge, and the unique site instigated creation of a state park in Culpeper County, according to comments Wednesday.

“Hansbrough’s Ridge played an important role in the June 9, 1863, Battle of Brandy Station, and is considered the largest concentration of untouched Civil War encampment features in the United States,” ABT president David Duncan wrote in a letter to the county.

“The development of a data center on the parcel in question would most definitely alter the historic landscape and diminish the valuable viewshed.”

Susan Ralston, of Stevensburg, said the data centers would dominate the landscape and destroy the rural character of the area while area resident Desy Campbell said the farm in question is too broad of an area to build the project “in the middle of nowhere.”

Kathy Ellis, associated with the Germanna Foundation that owns Salubria, said the 18th century structure needs to remain in agricultural setting. She said Route 3 should not become an industrial use corridor.

Stevensburg resident William Russell said his family has lived and worked Sandy Spring Farm directly across from the data center site since the 1960s.

“We don’t see it as an appropriate use,” he said of the Amazon proposal.

Russell said he and his wife walk Hansbrough’s Ridge on a daily basis. From that elevation, it would be a direct line of site into the proposed data centers, Russell said.

Katherine Grayson Wilkins addressed the planning commission as one of the owners of Salubria LLC which owns the farm adjoining historic Salubria.

“Our family over the years since 1853 has preserved Salubria, both the house and the surrounding farmland,” she said. “The proposed industrial development next door would negatively and unalterably affect the historic, scenic and agricultural values of this historic house and its surroundings.”

Willy nilly or reasonable growth?

Stevensburg resident Richard Holden said the rezoning request was “willy nilly,” a phrase picked up by others in opposition, and the data center proposal misplaced.

Troy Ralston said it should be denied, for all the reasons previously stated, as well as to protect Culpeper County from becoming like Fredericksburg’s Route 3.

“It has a charming downtown like Culpeper, but look what you have to drive through to get there,” he said.

Ralston suggested Amazon dig a little deeper into its pockets to secure other available land for its data center project in Culpeper.

Local farmer Wayne Brown voiced concerns about the proposal’s impact on the environment as well as Amazon employee’s potential effect on residential growth and the public schools.

He wondered what would happen if he bought 10 acres on McDevitt Drive near town in the county tech zone and put a hog farm on it.

“Will that pass?” Brown said.

Only former Culpeper County Economic Director Carl Sachs spoke directly in favor of the project for the jobs and taxes it would generate.

“We can have reasonable growth,” he told the commission noting it was important to preserve agricultural heritage and history. “But we also have to embrace the future.”

As public comments ended at 11:08 p.m., Foote returned to the podium to try and answer planners' questions spanning everything from fire protection measures and waste management to the size of the site’s substation and blasting during construction.

Thornhill said she didn’t have enough information to make a decision and urged Foote to bring an Amazon rep with him next time to answer their specific questions.

Newly seated Planning Commissioner Keith Price said he was ready to vote on the project.

“Nothing changes the fundamental fact—great thing, wrong location,” he said.

The rezoning case now heads to the Culpeper County Board of Supervisor in April for a final decision unless the applicant requests a delay.

