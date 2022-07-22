Culpeper Future Farmers bring home awards, degrees from State Convention

Culpeper young people involved with Future Farmers of America of had a big week during the FFA State Convention June 27-30 at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, with many bringing home awards.

Culpeper County High School student Grace Walbroehl brought home a first-place blue ribbon in the Employment Skills competition. She will have the opportunity to represent Virginia at FFA's national convention in October, according to school division spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

Other local winners were, second place, Veterinary Science Team—Samantha Fry, Natasha Pepples, Alyssa Corron, and Hannah McDermott. The EVHS team will have the opportunity to represent Virginia at the Big E Agricultural Fair in Springfield, Mass. in September.

A 3rd-place award in Employment Skills/Job Interview went to Morgan Butler, EVHS; 3rd place Farm and Agribusiness Management to Bella Hardaway, CCHS and 4th place, Hippology/Horse Judging (individual) to Megan McClelland, CCHS.

Culpeper County Public Schools had seven FFA members receive their State FFA Degree at the State Convention. This is the highest award the State Association can give.

Four of the five Eastern View recipients were there in person to receive it, including Elizabeth Bates, Alyssa Corron, JC Craig and Eryn Twomey. Aiden Lusk was unable to attend.

Culpeper County High School had two state-degree recipients receive awards in Blacksburg, Bradley Franklin and Emma Moore.

To earn the Virginia FFA State Degree, candidates must meet a long list of minimum qualifications including having been an active FFA member for at least the immediate past 24 months, and completing at least 360 hours of instruction in agricultural education at or above the 9th grade level.

Degree recipients must complete community service, demonstrate leadership as a chapter officer or serving on a major committee, participate in at least five FFA Activities above the chapter level, participate in planning & completion of the local program of activities and give at least a six-minute speech.

In addition, candidates must complete a supervised agricultural experience program which exhibits comprehensive planning, managerial & financial expertise.

Family members were there to proudly watch the acceptance of the degrees following months and years of hard work.

“One of the most emotional moments for me this week was having parents and grandparents drive all the way to Blacksburg to be there to see those kids cross the stage,” said EVHS Agriculture teacher and FFA Sponsor Melessa Suder.