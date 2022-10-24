Culpeper Future Farmers youth featured in Dodge RAM commercial with Jackson Dean

Future Farmers of America youth from Eastern View High School showed some guts and got some glory as the sole chapter in America to be featured in a recent pair of national Dodge RAM commercials with country artist Jackson Dean.

The TV ads effectively highlight the rich tradition of agriculture in Culpeper County with the younger generation, starring EVHS FFA Chapter Treasurer Morgan Butler at work on the family farm.

“My name is Morgan,” she says in the longer commercial, 2 minutes and 43 seconds long at https://youtu.be/-m1dmwyn4r0. “People think that growing up and working a farm is hard and it is. I love farm life. It’s what I do every day. These animals, this farm and my FFA friends are my life,” Butler says, wearing her FFA t-shirt.

“I’ve learned the value of a hard day’s work. I’ve learned to never give up. And I’ve learned the real importance of American agriculture. It’s up to my generation to change how the world grows. Being a part of ag has shaped my life and help guide my future.”

The RAM ad shows the local high school student getting up in the dark at 5 a.m. to care for her horses. Butler’s Virginia FFA Eastern View jacket hangs on the back of a chair in her room and there’s a ticket on her desk to the Dean concert.

The Maryland-born country singer signed to Big Machine Records last year and is currently on tour. He made a stop Oct. 8 in Doswell, coinciding with release of the “RAM Agriculture” commercial in Culpeper, featuring his 2021 country ballad, “Wings.”

The production crew spent two days filming the commercial, according to school division spokeswoman Laura Hoover. Filming occurred one day on the farms of local FFA members.

Another day was spent at Eastern View, where Dean visited with students in the classroom of agriculture teacher Melessa Suder, and in the school greenhouse.

The country star drives his RAM past Culpeper pristine farm fields to the local high school on U.S. Route 29. The hands of a greenhouse worker are shown planting in one of Culpeper’s various indoor growing operations.

“Farmers—there’s no calling in sick and with most of the important things in life you don’t get a do over,” Dean says in the commercial.

“Sunrises come early every day and you can’t keep those sunsets from fading. There’s no better display of faith than a farmer planting seeds in a field, so be a believer, be courageous and watch what happens.”

In the commercial, Butler gets on the yellow school bus after doing her farm chores. It features the front of EVHS as the bus arrives and footage of the country star's visit with students, including Dean holding a bunny in the classroom.

The commercial ends at his concert later that night with EVHS FFA students provided VIP and back-stage access in what must have been an exciting experience.

The concert over, Butler is seen taking care of her horses, and some cows, on a new day: “This farm is a part of me and always will be,” she says.

After seeing the commercial, RAM executives were so pleased with it they asked the production company to create a 30-second version with the same story line and footage, Hoover said. It premiered Oct. 14 during the CMT Artists of the Year awards show in Nashville.

EVHS launched its greenhouse program in the spring of 2021. Along with its sister school at Culpeper County High School, ag students hosts plant sales annually, earning funds in support of FFA programs.

Every plant is nurtured by a student, Suder said in an interview last year with the Star-Exponent.

“These aren’t wholesale plants that were shipped in,” she said. “These kids raised them, some from seed, some from small plugs, as they are called.”

At EVHS, the state-of-the-art greenhouse was installed to prepare students for the many greenhouse employment opportunities in the Culpeper-area, Suder said at the time. The greenhouse was built in the summer of 2020 during the COVID-19 quarantine. Poinsettias were the students’ first crop.