A modern-day cannabis entrepreneur has brought his craft to the Virginia Piedmont and hopes to help grow the emerging market locally.

Culpeper Hemp Company is a state licensed hemp facility currently growing cannabis in Culpeper County, according to an email from founder Maxwell Cranford.

“When I moved to Virginia, I immediately fell in love with Culpeper,” he said. “The beautiful landscapes, agriculture being a staple in the community, and the importance placed on personal liberties all made Culpeper the right home for Culpeper Hemp Company.”

Maxwell said Virginia’s hot and humid summers are excellent for growing cannabis.

“The long growing season allows folks to start early and harvest later without as much concern about the frost,” he said.

However, Maxwell added, high humidity in the fall can cause diseases like Botrytis (Bud Rot) at the end of the season. There are ways to combat this, but it’s something drier climates don’t worry about, he said.

Cranford began working in medical cannabis facilities in 2012, but his interest is more deeply rooted.

“I’ve been in the cannabis industry my entire life. I moved from Georgia to Colorado to earn a bachelor’s in horticulture with a concentration in hemp/cannabis and a minor in global sustainability from Colorado State University,” he said in the email.

In the past decade, Cranford has designed and managed several facilities including locations in Colorado, Oklahoma, Alabama, Texas, Virginia and Portugal. He was a head of cultivation for one of Virginia’s first medical dispensaries, in Manassas.

Later this week, Maxwell will officially launch his latest cannabis endeavor, Culpeper Hemp Co. He said it’s Culpeper’s first plant nursery, hemp grower and dealer licensed to supply cannabis seeds and plants. This is the Culpeper Chamber’s first hemp business, confirmed CEO Amy Frazier.

Last Friday, the local business unofficially launched sales at Marshall Farmer’s Market in Fauquier to a warm welcome, according to the founder.

“Customers were coming up to the booth excited to see and touch the plants, ask questions, and bring some home,” he said of their recent farmers’ market debut. “It’s clear people are interested in growing these and have a need for education.

“Many cannabis companies cater only to those who follow cannabis culture, while our customers range from their late 20s and 30’s through retirement age. We want to be here for all adults who want to garden with this plant.”

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will host a ceremonial ribbon cutting for Culpeper Hemp Co. at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Death Ridge Brewing Company in Jeffersonton. The celebration runs 5:30 to 8.

Cannabis encompasses hemp and marijuana, according to the business release. The 2018 Farm Bill legalized the hemp market. In 2022, the DEA wrote a letter clarifying any cannabis materials, plants, or seeds under the 0.3% THC threshold are hemp.

Virginia law allows residents to grow up to four cannabis plants per household. Since Culpeper Hemp plants are not flowering when sold, they test under the 0.3% THC threshold and are therefore considered hemp under the law, according to the release.

“With new restrictions around hemp-derived products coming in 2023 and delays in launching Virginia’s recreational marijuana market, residents are increasingly interested in growing cannabis at home,” Cranford stated.

In addition to being a nursery, Culpeper Hemp is offering growing classes across Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, and Prince William.

“Established in 2023, the company focuses on helping beginners and long-time gardeners discover the joy of growing cannabis. Founder Maxwell Cranford has 11 years of commercial cannabis experience ad was a director of cultivation for a medical marijuana dispensary in Manassas,” according to the release.

Weekly classes are currently scheduled on Thursday evenings at Franny’s Farmacy NOVA through June; more class locations are planned for July, he said.

Asked the future of recreational dispensaries in Virginia, Maxwell said it was hard to say.

“There are large lobbying efforts in Virginia that limit small businesses’ and farmers’ abilities to participate in the cannabis industry,” he said in the email. “Consumers benefit from a thriving, competitive market when it comes to cost, quality, and access; and they want to support their local farmers. Until our representatives understand how this industry can economically invigorate their communities, we will continue to see cannabis laws that hurt the farmer and end consumer.”

The company is building an online library of educational resources and offers private in-home consultations. Culpeper Hemp Company online sales with local pickup starting May 18 at culpeperhemp.com.

Check them out on Instagram @culpeperhemp. Contact maxwell@culpeperhempco.com and 757/632-0106.