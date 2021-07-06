Culpeper-Madison-Rappahannock Farm Show returns this week

Back this week and cultivating more interest than ever after a disappointing cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Culpeper-Madison Rappahannock Farm Show returns in earnest this Thursday, July 8 through July 12.

All the homegrown programs will happen at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprise, located along U.S. Route 29 south of town. The show will happen daily and end at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 12 with a livestock sale in the barn.

Admission to the public is free.

A premier event featuring the three county’s 4H youth, the multi-day program features the livestock they raised and competitions in the show ring for each species—sheep, goat, swine, cows, rabbit and poultry.

There will also be fun offerings like cobbler, pound cake and apple pie contests, a womanless beauty contest, church service and Little Miss & Mr. CMR.

There will be various homemaker’s exhibits along with a watermelon party, Cloverbud activities and face painting and a cookout for exhibitors.

4-H and FFA Youth Livestock Program is the largest animal science project area enabling youth to develop their interest in various livestock. Youth learn about selection, care, and feeding, animal health, and importance of good record keeping. Emphasis for these projects continues to be focused on life skill development, according to the farm show web site. See the full schedule and details at cmrfarmshow.com