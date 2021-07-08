Culpeper-Madison-Rappahannock Farm Show returns

Brown remembered sitting atop a spotted pony at his first Farm Show back in 1956. He was 5.

His father, Elzy, started the 4H Horse Club in 1961, which Oliver Brown was part of and as an adult led for more than four decades. Longtime extension agent Mason Hutcheson had a way of getting the participation he needed, Brown said.

“My father was tight and you worked your butt off, but if they started a new club, we were there,” he said.

And Oliver Brown was there for his first stint as Farm Show Chairman back in 1973.

“Was about to turn 22, scared to death. Mason had a way of saying, it’s the easiest job, you just delegate,” said Brown, who remained involved up until 1999, before taking a decade off. He returned again in 2009. “It’s the best group of people you could ever work with.”

Today’s 4H’ers are tomorrow’s farmers, Brown said.

“With the way everything is now, people not having to work or wanting to work, I was watching the kids yesterday dragging all this stuff in here, it’s hot as a dickens, sweating, and they’re just grinning the whole time,” he said. “It teaches them responsibility, about feed ratios, costs of feed—hopefully they make money and if they don’t, they learn about that, too.”