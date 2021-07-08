Culpeper-Madison-Rappahannock Farm Show returns

The all-volunteer board of Culpeper-Madison-Rappahannock Farm Show took some flack when it decided late in the spring of 2020 to cancel the annual July event due to COVID.
“They were very ticked off last year,” said Farm Show Chairman Oliver Brown on Thursday, opening day of the 2021, 4H-led program at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises. “We were the first one to call it in the state.”
The board made the decision months before the actual youth livestock exhibition and competition, to save families from purchasing animals for the show, he said.
“Some of them at the time were losing their jobs and I told them we’re going to look great or sorry and dumb,” said Brown, a Reva horse farmer. “It’s easy to criticize. It’s hard to make a decision. Life is going to give you some bumps—it’s how you handle the bumps.”
Cancellation of last year’s show makes this year’s show sweeter, he added.
“I am a great believer in looking at positives and I like looking at positives for COVID...We reset ourselves,” he said of how the lockdowns slowed people down. “I spent more time in my yard, been there 45 years, never had time.
“Not having the Farm Show last year makes us appreciate it more this year. People are more excited,” he added.
Brown remembered sitting atop a spotted pony at his first Farm Show back in 1956. He was 5.
His father, Elzy, started the 4H Horse Club in 1961, which Oliver Brown was part of and as an adult led for more than four decades. Longtime extension agent Mason Hutcheson had a way of getting the participation he needed, Brown said.
“My father was tight and you worked your butt off, but if they started a new club, we were there,” he said.
And Oliver Brown was there for his first stint as Farm Show Chairman back in 1973.
“Was about to turn 22, scared to death. Mason had a way of saying, it’s the easiest job, you just delegate,” said Brown, who remained involved up until 1999, before taking a decade off. He returned again in 2009. “It’s the best group of people you could ever work with.”
Today’s 4H’ers are tomorrow’s farmers, Brown said.
“With the way everything is now, people not having to work or wanting to work, I was watching the kids yesterday dragging all this stuff in here, it’s hot as a dickens, sweating, and they’re just grinning the whole time,” he said. “It teaches them responsibility, about feed ratios, costs of feed—hopefully they make money and if they don’t, they learn about that, too.”
Lexie Clark, a member of the 4H Goat Club, is a rising seventh grader at Floyd T. Binns Middle School. She lives on a farm in Winston and will show three Boer goats at this year’s show. Her four older siblings also previously showed. It was hard not having it last year, Clark said.
“I was upset and sad because we had a market goat and were not able to take him so we sold him at auction,” said the 12-year-old.
Participating at the Farm Show is pretty fun, Clark said, and the people pretty nice.
Her mother, Kellie, said 4H has been beneficial for all of her children: “It’s good people and it teaches them to take care of animals and manage their money.”
Show premiums can be used for spending on ice cream or sodas, Kellie Clark said, while sale money is set aside for larger items—like college.
“I let her buy a Nintendo Switch,” the mom said. “She had saved enough money for two years so that was her big ticket item.”
Daily chores come first before gaming, said Kellie Clark, reflecting on what Farm Show means to her family.
“It’s not just showing and the money and all that stuff, it’s the family,” she said. “All these families together are like a community in our little club.”
10-year-old Layton Reames, with the Beef Club, is clearly proud of his red Hereford heifer.
“I just think it’s nice getting to know a heifer, it gives me a good relationship,” said the A.G. Richardson Elementary school student.
“I learned how to speak her language by just listening to her for over an hour.”
A rising senior at Eastern View High School, Cam Sheads is in his ninth year as a member of the 4H Swine Club. He is showing two Yorkshire pigs this year that will be judged on muscle mass and how they walk in the ring.
“You don’t want them dragging their feet, means they’re not structurally sound,” Sheads said.
Employed cutting grass for the summer, the 18-year-old handfeeds his hogs every morning at 6:30 a.m. before work and again at 6:30 p.m. when he gets home.
“Can’t miss a beat with them, we’ve been pushing them, feed them a lot—everything,” Sheads said. His father was also in 4H as a youth. It’s a family tradition, the teen said.
“I’ll probably do it for my kids one day,” Sheads said. “It’s good for them so they can get an early start in life.”
Farm Show Board member Andy Anderson, involved with the event for more than 40 years, was on site Thursday near the livestock scale. With an estimated 120 youth participating this year, numbers are down, but enthusiasm up, he said.
“The highlight of it is all week—getting to see the youngsters show. The kids come out here and have fun. They run around with their friends. This is a safe environment,” he said.
Agriculture in Culpeper has certainly changed, but remains strong. The county at one time had more than 100 dairy farms, said Senior Extension Agent Carl Stafford, by the scales on Thursday.
“The sun has set, it’s over. If you don’t have 5,000 cows now, you’re not milking,” he said.
It was the dairy farmers who made Culpeper what it is today, Stafford added.
“Now we have to find who’s going to do that next and I think it’s in the greenhouses,” he said.
A mom of 11-year-old twin boys active in the Sheep Club, Ashley Hoffman is one of many adult volunteers who help keep the show running.
“We’ve got a lot of new kids this year,” she said, noting the many benefits of 4H involvement. “They learn accountability, responsibility, and empathy … how to be a better person, take care of others, think of others, teamwork.
“They have to go and speak with adults … how to present themselves in the community. They’re little adults—they have confidence and respect.”
Brown encouraged everyone to come out and visit with youth this weekend to see for themselves.
“We want the community to be involved. The more we involve the community the better it is for the kids and the community,” he said.
