Culpeper OKs construction contract for Extension Office move to Carver Center

An initiative four years in the works, relocation of Culpeper’s Virginia Extension office to the countryside, is finally coming to fruition.

On Tuesday, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors approved an $869,495 construction contract, with four add-ons, with Barboursville-based Marion Enterprises to retrofit space at The Carver Center into the new home for the state agricultural agency.

The conversion will take an estimated 70 days.

The project will entail creating nine offices, a conference room and a large classroom space for the Extension Service.

In partnership with the state’s land grant universities, Virginia Tech and Virginia State University, the local extension office has been providing agriculture and horticulture education and services for more than 100 years.

Now, the Extension office is at 155 W. Davis St. in a county-owned building across from the Culpeper courthouse. The office is entered via West Street.

Back in 2018, Extension leaders approached the county about moving their downtown headquarters to the more rural, yet centrally-located Carver Center, former home of George Washington Carver Regional High School. The county, which also owns that historic building, has been investing in its renovation over many years.

In recent decades, the former Black school for four counties has become a hub for agricultural programs and promotion, with multiple greenhouses, demonstration gardens and crop plantings out back. Various farm-focused and open-space groups have projects ongoing at the property, which overlooks Cedar Mountain amid farm fields along James Madison Highway.

The Carver campus houses the New Pathways machinist training and welding school.

Culpeper 4-H has its central meeting room in The Carver Center’s old cafeteria. It hosts regional youth at the site, which is an easy reach from Orange, Rappahannock and Madison counties.

The idea of moving the Extension office to the Carver Center was a natural fit.

Renovating and outfitting about 4,000 square feet of the old school’s first-floor rooms for Extension—including HVAC work, demolition, flooring, windows and more—was estimated to cost $325,000 back in 2018, when formal talks started for the move.

That base bid has now risen to $454,452.

The additional $404,000 for the total project will include an elevator in the nearly 75-year-old building and renovate two classrooms at the other end of the hall.

Also included as add-alternates for the project are new second-story windows and a new, polished concrete-finish floor in the 4-H room. Five sources of funding, including grant awards, will pay for the project.

Two bids were received for the project, including one from Dominion Construction Group in Warrenton.