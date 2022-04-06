Culpeper supervisors OK Amazon data-center rezoning

Add colonial-era Culpeper County to the growing list of localities worldwide where Amazon will locate a data center to meet ever-growing global demand for digital information and storage.

The Board of Supervisors here, by a split vote Tuesday night, approved the controversial rezoning of 243 acres of farmland, along Rt. 3 near Stevensburg, to light industrial from agricultural for the project of Amazon Web Services’ subsidiary, Marvell Development.

It was a loss felt deeply by the historic and open-space conservation coalition that mounted steep opposition to the project for its potential to ruin the preserved rural character of the historic farming hamlet in eastern Culpeper.

Board approval paves the way for construction over several years of a pair of 45-feet-tall, 445,000-square-feet data centers housing a collection of computer servers. It will sit on a 10-acre fenced-in complex with security cameras around the perimeter, large cooling equipment on the roof and a pair of 240,000-galon water tanks for fire suppression. The facility will get water from aquifer and wells.

The estimated $500 million-project also includes a six-acre substation the applicant says Dominion will build, powering the data centers by connecting to the nearby Remington-to-Gordonsville high-voltage line. The power company in 2018 started upgrading the line that passes by Stevensburg, a hamlet founded 1782, an estimated $107 million-project.

The Amazon facility served by Dominion will neighbor the historic, nationally recognized circa-1757 manse known as Salubria, built for the colonial governor’s widow. The project sits across from a state-recognized Civil War encampment on the Brandy Station Battlefield, Hansbrough’s Ridge, in an area slated to become part of a state park.

The data center site since 2008 has been in operation as Magnolia Equestrian Center. Owner Irene Carnes addressed the board Tuesday night asking them to approve the project. The 82-year-old said she just built a million-dollar home on 20 acres abutting the property on a lot that prominently faces Germanna Highway.

“I plan to live the rest of my life there…I do not see Salubria,” Carnes said of the view from her house. The landowner said she loves Culpeper County and would do anything to maintain its integrity.

Carnes said at her age she can no longer run the farm and neither can her 62-year-old daughter.

“That will be gone—it has to be,” she said of the equestrian center. “I hope you will see fit to put a data center there.”

‘I can see where this is going’

Many who also spoke Tuesday night from the public disagreed. Marring the setting of the valuable historic resources as well as the loss of farmland and rural character were major points among 41 people who addressed the board. Five favored the data centers in that location and one or two were neutral, but the vast majority did not want the internet facilities built in rural, historic Stevensburg.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood, following two hours of public comment mostly in opposition, acted quickly around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in making a motion to approve the rezoning request. Cedar Mountain Supervisor David Durr offered a second before the standing-room-only crowd in the boardroom. Chairman Gary Deal and Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates provided the other two yes votes to give the project majority support.

Vice Chairman Brad Rosenberger, of the Jefferson District, the most senior member of the board, voted no, along with Stevensburg Supervisor Susan Gugino and East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell.

Deal and Bates acknowledged the “passion” of the opposition for the historical sites.

“Culpeper is my home for generations,” said Bates, adding he did not make the decision lightly.

He said he walked Hansbrough’s Ridge during the March 28 history tour in the area sponsored by the Journey Through Hallowed Ground, Piedmont Environmental Council, American Battlefield Trust and Germanna Foundation. Bates commented most Culpeper natives had never heard of the ridge.

He said he didn’t think the data center would negatively affect the battlefield state park-to-be. Bates mentioned a data center coexisting close to Bull Run Regional Park on the Manassas Battlefield.

“We need to look at the future of our county,” he said, noting it doesn’t have to be one side or the other. “I think we can get along,” Bates said, calling for compromise.

Rosenberger said he wasn’t going to vote for a project that even remotely smacks of spot-zoning.

“I can see where this is going,” he said as Underwood and Durr moved to pass the request.

Rosenberger referenced the county’s comprehensive plan, whose land use map designates the area zoned as agricultural.

“The comp plan is the view of the future of the people of this community,” he said, stating the board needed to make its decisions based on the plan. “The comp plan is the checkbook—the money in the bank is the zoning ordinance.”

Campbell said she was deeply shocked the board would pass the rezoning after hearing so much opposition from constituents.

“I am against it,” she said.

Lawyer’s pitch, promises

Northern Virginia land use attorney John Foote, representing Amazon, stated the project would generate $5-$8 million in local taxes. He said 100 acres of the property would be placed in conservation easement within two years.

Foote spoke for 40 minutes in introducing the case prior to the public comment Tuesday, answering some previously unanswered questions from last month’s planning commission meeting. He called Seattle-based Amazon Web Services “one of the most remarkable companies in the world,” saying the global cloud-computing platform provides an essential service.

Foote, who has represented big developers seeking to build in Culpeper County for 30-plus years, said it’s always those interested in historic preservation that are against it. He mentioned “how it can be twisted,” stating the property is not “immediately adjacent” to Salubria, but half-mile away.

Amazon will donate $10,000 to the Germanna Foundation that owns the National Register listed mansion, he said.

Foote stated the project site is 5,000 feet from Hanbrough’s Ridge, claiming “very limited” visibility of the data center site from the Civil War historic site due to the topography and vegetation, claims strongly disputed by those opposed.

The front of the project will be 767 feet from Route 3 “to make it as invisible as possible,” Foote said, in addition to extensive landscaping plans, a 10-feet berm and Civil War-style split rail fences along the highway. The back of the property, wooded wetlands, will remain untouched, he promised.

The seasoned lawyer said the county’s comp plan needed to be considered in its entirety, namely the economic development part, which calls for county-wide self-sustaining growth and high-paying jobs. Foote said 30 to 35 people would work per shift at the 24-7 operation, slated to have a gated entry and an emergency access road.

He mentioned Luck Stone quarry, with its extensive sets of fossilized dinosaur tracks, being just up the road as well as Bell Nursery, a greenhouse operation Foote said is two times the size under roof that Amazon will be. The economic benefits to Culpeper of the project will be consequential, the lawyer said.

“I don’t think anybody else has come to this county with a $500 million investment,” Foote said.

He acknowledged availability of power is always an issue with high-consuming facilities like a data center.

“The magic elixir is access to fiber and power,” Foote said, mentioning the Dominion line in near vicinity. It is an opaque world, he said, in reporting timing or routes for Dominion’s connection to the project. The State Corporation Commission will offer final approval.

Foote said Marvell could commence operations at the site on the level of power currently available. Amazon could have saved $15-$35 million locating in one of the county’s existing technology zones as many have suggested, he added.

But the tech zones put in place in 2006 lack adequate power for today’s data centers, Foote said, telling the county it needed to take a look at that. Only one tech company ever located in the five designated areas.

“Something is awry,” he said. “If Amazon could have pulled it off in a tech zone it would have.”

Public comments

“No new zoning,” Stevensburg resident Don Haight told the Board of Supervisors. He said his district is under attack, first by big solar, now Amazon.

Local longtime attorney Bob Hudson spoke against it, saying the project was too big for that area and would impact historic resources. “Why is the planned substation so big?” he asked, referencing a hidden agenda.

Various heavy hitters in the historic and natural resources conservation community addressed the board opposing the project at that site in Stevensburg, including directors and board members from American Battlefield Trust and the Piedmont Environmental Council, The Germanna Foundation, Friends of Cedar Mountain and Brandy Station Foundation.

Members of the Grayson family, who have cared for and preserved Salubria farm since 1853, asked the board to reject the rezoning, saying it was a bad idea to sit the historic house next to a data center.

“Use your heart and mind and think about this decision through the eyes of the people who will be here generations from now,” Leslie Grayson said.

Chuck Laudner, with Friends of Culpeper Battlefields, read the resolution the board passed in 2016 in support of the state park, referencing hallowed ground. A data center in view from the park is not compatible, he said.

Jim Dugger spoke was among few in support of the data center in Stevensburg, saying it would be a fantastic opportunity, allowing Culpeper to continue to thrive. It can’t be just housing developments getting approved, he said, when so many Culpeper residents commute out of the county to work and for other services.

The tax revenue will help pay for the new schools that will be needed in the near future, Dugger said, adding he doubted tourism from the state park would raise as much.

According to Jim Campi with American Battlefield Trust, the battlefields state park in Culpeper will generate $5 million in tourism revenue its first year and $36 million in the first five years. That value will not depreciate over time, unlike the data centers, which technologically will age out, he said, asking the board to reject the rezoning as being in the wrong place.

Germanna Foundation Director Timothy Sutphin said locating a data center that close to Salubria was short-sighted and the $10,000 donation disingenuous.

“Is that the value Marvell has put on the property?” he said, stating no one from the company has reached out to their group.

Leading landscape preservation architect Glenn Stach said Civil War land in Virginia is rare, covering just one-third of 1 percent of the state. It is plentiful, however, in Culpeper County, with its six battlefields. Screening for the data center project on the Magnolia property is insufficient and will impact visibility from the ridge.

Germanna descendant Kathy Ellis, a Salubria volunteer, said the property is irreplaceable and should be protected; while Ray Butler, of Stevensburg, said he wouldn’t approve the data center rezoning.

“Because nobody wants it—a shame because we probably need it,” he added.

More public comments

The preeminent authority on Culpeper Civil War history Clark “Bud” Hall told the board he’s been speaking on behalf of local battlefield preservation since 1988. It’s the most marched-upon, camped-upon, fought-upon place of the entire four-year conflict, he repeated.

“Many of those soldiers didn’t go home,” said Hall, a Vietnam veteran. “They’re still here.”

Building a data center near and even on the battlefield where they fell dishonors them, he said.

“Marching Through Culpeper” author Virginia Morton said people love Salubria because they are transported back in time to colonial days. She suggested the county let Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos know that the land next door isn’t available for a data center and to work with him to find a more suitable site.

Travis Brown, a union electrician in his first year on Culpeper Town Council, told the county board he was a proponent of the plan. He said it will help replace tax revenue lost when Continental Teves closes in two years. The data center will create service, blue collar and tech jobs, he said.

“There’s a giant hole in the ground 1.5 miles away,” Brown said of the massive quarry operation at Luck Stone. “This isn’t virgin land.” He said he works in a data center every day and that they are not noisy and don’t use much water.

Troy Ralston and Desy Campbell said the location was all wrong for Amazon’s Culpeper site. Ralston encouraged the company strongly to withdraw its application for Stevensburg and to get another piece of land for their project in the tech zone.

Longtime zoning board member France Updike, speaking in favor of the project location, said it comes down to a “NIMBY” issue—not in my backyard.

“Put it in somebody else’s backyard—it doesn’t work that way,” he said. Updike said the Amazon project is an economic dream and cash cow that will have no impact on county services. “Some people want us to go back to the colonial times.”

He accused the local news media of overtly favoring historic preservation in the case, saying he wondered how many of Culpeper’s 60,000 residents belong to the opposition groups.

Stevensburg resident Susan Ralston, opposing the project, said “NIMBY” is a slur, and noted the proposed data centers are “gi-normous.”

“Why wouldn’t anyone care about where they live?” she said.

Board comments

Supervisor Gugino, in remarks after the public hearing, agreed with the opposition. She emphasized following the comp plan in deciding the case.

“We are here to protect people’s investments,” Gugino said of the agricultural area. The future land use map has the area remaining in farmland, she added. “If we let thing go back and forth so a couple dollars end up in our pocket, I feel like we are abandoning our citizens.”

Chairman Deal said many people were not represented at the hearing, saying they were home taking care of their families or working low- and middle-income jobs.

“The majority are struggling, worried about gas prices, groceries, inflation at 8 percent,” he said. “If we don’t plan for the future, these people will be impacted. My role is to provide services for those people and to plan ahead.”

Taxes generated by the Amazon project will allow the county to maintain its low property-tax rates, he said.

“We have to approve these economic development projects,” Deal said.

