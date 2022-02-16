Data centers proposed on horse farm next to Salubria in Stevensburg

More development pressures, with significant economic implications, are coming to the hamlet of Stevensburg in eastern Culpeper, whose residents in recent years fought off big solar.

Now, a subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon Data Services, proposes to build a pair of 45-foot-high data centers, with nearly 430,000 square feet under roof, that would operate 24-7 in a history-laced area along Germanna Highway on property now part of Magnolia Equestrian Center.

The site is next to Hansbrough’s Ridge, the only historic resource in Culpeper County designated as a Virginia State Landmark. The ridge, most of which lies north across State Route 3, is also eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

During the Civil War, more than 20,000 Union troops camped on the long ridge during the winter of 1863-64, leaving behind evidence largely untouched since. Part of the June 9, 1863, Battle of Brandy Station raged in the area, including on the site of the proposed data centers.

The data centers would be built just east of Salubria, on property adjoining the circa-1757 Georgian-style manor house, which is on the National Historic Register of Historic Places. Preserved by the Germanna Foundation, Salubria lies just outside the village of Stevensburg, founded in 1782.

Stevensburg District Supervisor Susan Gugino, reached Wednesday by phone, said the site is the wrong location for data centers. There are four data centers in Culpeper County, closer to the town, at the Equinix facility that opened 14 years ago in a county-designated technology zone that has yet to materialize.

“We want to preserve our agricultural and historical resources, and the comprehensive plan does not indicate this is an area we want to turn into an industrial park,” Gugino said of the Stevensburg site.

The rezoning request will be heard by the Culpeper County Agricultural & Forestal District Advisory Committee, at 9 a.m. Feb. 24 in the county administration building.

The applicant, Marvell Development—whose parent company is Amazon Data Services—is being represented by veteran Northern Virginia land-use attorney John Foote. Marvel is asking to rezone Magnolia’s 243 acres from agricultural to light industrial use.

Marvell intends to build the data center over several years and will need 365 construction personnel, its application states. The project would include a six-acre electrical substation connected to Dominion Power high-voltage lines in the area.

The data centers, each projected to take 15 to 30 months to build, would employ 90 people at buildout—engineering techs, operators, security and logistics personnel, the application states.

Feeding Amazon’s network, the centers would have a significant and positive effect on the county’s economic development and grow its nonresidential tax base, the company said in its application.

Magnolia Equestrian Center, which opened in 2008, operates on property owned by Irene Carnes, a local equestrian who wanted to give her family a place to ride, according to a local newspaper article published when she opened Magnolia with her daughter 14 years ago.

Carnes did not immediately return requests for comment Wednesday. Foote referred a call and a message seeking information to his clients.

In November 2021, according to documents filed with Culpeper County Planning & Zoning Department, Carnes gave limited power of attorney to Marvel Development LLC, of Delaware, to apply for the data-center rezoning.

According to the application, the equestrian center’s outbuildings and equipment would be removed upon construction of the second data center. The property, which is otherwise mostly field and forest, is 650 feet east of Salubria.

The data-center site sits about 1,500 feet from Salubria’s plantation house, according to a 108-page cultural resources survey by Dutton & Associates of Midlothian submitted with the rezoning application. Marvell offers to maintain a 1,000-feet buffer of pasture and trees from its property and Salubria’s property line.

The Amazon site sits on the northern edge of the nationally recognized Brandy Station battlefield, where Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee launched his Gettysburg campaign in 1863.

The mid-section of Hansborough’s Ridge—which is held in a conservation easement—is about 900 feet from the data-center site. Its well-preserved landscape teemed with activity when elements of the 3rd Division, Second Corps, Army of the Potomac, camped there from December 1863 to May 4, 1864, when Union Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant launched his Overland Campaign.

The data centers’ cultural survey states the horse farm doesn’t meet the definition of an architectural site. The survey acknowledges significant historic sites are less than a mile away.

A separate viewshed study states that the data centers’ visual impacts from each of the neighboring properties would likely be minimal. There exists potential for additional views of the centers through breaks in vegetation and from more elevated landforms, it states.

The research firm recommended further analysis and photo simulation to more conclusively determine the project’s viewshed effects.

Gugino, a livestock farmer in her second month on the Board of Supervisors, said she is concerned Marvell is requesting an industrial rezoning on a large expanse of agricultural land.

There is no precedent for that along Route 3, and it’s not in the county’s land-use plan to put data centers in that area, she said.

“I personally don’t believe that is the right place for it. We have plenty of industrial-zone property closer to (Route) 29 and (Route) 3 and McDevitt Drive and Keyser Road,” she said. “We worked really hard in providing a space for data centers because we do want to welcome data centers, but this one is definitely well off the beaten path.”

The rezoning application touts Amazon as the world’s largest purchaser of renewable energy. It states that Amazon facilities are nearly four times as energy-efficient as other enterprise data centers constructed by a single user for its needs.

Gugino said she was not aware whether the project would use solar energy to power the data centers. Numerous industrial-size solar plants proposed in the Stevensburg area have failed to advance due to widespread community opposition.

Last fall, Amazon Data Services paid nearly $40 million for 41.7 acres in Warrenton to build a data center along Blackwell Road, Lee Highway and the U.S. 17 Spur, Fauquier Times reported.

Foote represented Amazon in that case, which is still in the planning phases.

