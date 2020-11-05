"Dirty waters list" - Mountain Run fecal bacteria clean-up plan in works

Human activity and agricultural uses both contribute to pollution in Culpeper County’s Mountain Run, identified by the Virginia Dept. of Environmental Quality as having levels of fecal bacteria unhealthy for recreational use.
The situation has landed the local watershed on the Environmental Protection Agency’s “dirty waters list,” according to state officials.
DEQ Nonsource Point Coordinator Dave Evans recently led back-to-back virtual public meetings on the water health issue that includes popular Mountain Run Lake, a back-up reservoir for the town of Culpeper drinking water supply.
Dozens of interested stakeholders including local environmentalists, an extension office agriculture expert, town and county officials, soil & water conservation district staffers, water stewards and citizens living along the local waterways listened and gave feedback during the meetings Oct. 28 and 29.
It was the beginning of public participation in a year-long process that will create an “Implementation Plan” to address unhealthy bacteria and poor benthic health in Mountain Run as well as the interconnected waters of Muddy Run and the Lower Hazel River.
Some work has already been doneThe plan will build on many years and millions of dollars in conservation and environmental efforts by Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District and other groups like Friends of the Rappahannock and Piedmont Environmental Council.
This has included installing miles of exclusion fencing along waterways to keep animals out, cost share septic system improvements, plantings of trees and other water buffers, improving pasture fertility and conditions with portable shade buffers, for example, and ensuring adequate water supply for livestock. Connecting aging septic systems to municipal sewer also helps reduce pollution.
Continued focused measures to keep pet, residential and livestock runoff from the waters will be impactful not just locally, but for health of the Chesapeake Bay that includes Mountain Run in its Rappahannock River watershed.
DEQ, at some level, has noted bacteria impairment in Mountain Run—which meanders through well-visited Yowell Meadow Park—and its approximate 100,000-acre watershed in reports since the early to mid-2000s. According to Evans, some 60,000 people live in the Mountain Run watershed with many homes on septic fields—a top cause contributing to the bacteria.
Livestock and pet waste getting into streams is another contributor as well urban stormwater runoff, which brings various surface materials into the water and at especially higher levels in extreme weather events as has been commonplace in recent years, months and weeks.
“Fecal bacteria is the primary focus of this project,” Evans said during the Oct. 28 meeting. “E coli – it originates in the feces of warm-blooded animals.”
Long-term exposure to high levels of fecal bacteria can lead to chronic illness like ulcers and arthritis, the environmentalist said as well as diarrhea and infections for short-term exposure.
Addressing poor benthic health in the waterways, Evans said healthy fish need healthy bottom dwellers. The Environmental Protection Agency considers Mountain Run among “impaired waters” and put on the “dirty waters list,” Evans said. EPA will be final review agent for the upcoming plan to clean it up.
Mountain Run Lake: How healthy is it?A series of especially rainy recent years has increased bacteria levels in Mountain Run. In 2018, for example, Culpeper County got 73 inches of rain. Mountain Run in Yowell Meadow, as it regularly does, flooded just the other day, creating an island of the newly installed Charters of Freedom and Culpeper Minutemen Monument.
“We clearly need to be proactive to take action to reduce bacteria (in the watershed) to be protective of recreational use standards,” Evans said.
A draft Implementation Plan will be in the works for the next six to eight months and once approved by the EPA will make Culpeper County eligible for grants for remediation, possibly by January of 2022.
Questions posed during the recent public meeting focused on Mountain Run Lake including how its recent drain-down for construction of the new town dam might have impacted the bacteria level. Evans said impairment in the reservoir is fairly recent, occurring in the past two years. He added that a higher bacteria concentration in testing could be associated with lower levels of water for the drain-down.
Another question was how does the bacteria impact the town’s drinking water supply. Evans said high levels of bacteria are not typically seen in lakes and are usually associated with heavy rains and when the lake is muddy. He added the town treats the surface water so the bacteria issue would not impact the drinking water supply.
Mountain Run gets an ‘F’ from FORRecently, Fredericksburg-based Friends of the Rappahannock scored Mountain Run lowest in the region on its Upper Rappahannock Report Card, said Bryan Hoffman with the grassroots conservation group. While the Culpeper County waterway got an A for public access, Mountain Run failed for bacterial impairment, especially at Yowell Meadow Park.
The Report Card stated 32 percent of stream miles in Mountain Run are listed as impaired, including at Yowell, located in a floodplain that often floods.
Yet, Friends of the Rappahannock noted, there are no signs educating visitors of potential exposure risk or health precautions. Virginia Dept. of Health is the agency with domain over posted health advisories, according to Evans.
FOR listed cattle farming and urban runoff as major contributors to Mountain Run bacteria.
The town of Culpeper, which is participating in the Implementation Plan process, owns Mountain Run Lake and does not accommodate or allow for public swimming in it or Lake Pelham, the town’s primary source of drinking water. Both are posted as no swimming allowed, said Town Manager Chris Hively.
The town also does not have any public swimming facilities on Mountain Run, he said. Consequently, neither the DEQ or VDH require the Town to monitor or post signage regarding ambient bacteria levels in these surface water bodies, said Hively.
“There is always a potential health risk when in contact with water from any natural water body, especially if ingested. I am not aware of any abnormal health risks associated with recreational contact with water from Mountain Run but I would have to defer to DEQ for clarification and guidance on this subject,” he said.
Friends of the Rappahannock also gave Mountain Run an F for open space protection. According to the group, only 4.4 percent of undeveloped lands in the watershed are in conservation easement. Culpeper County grew its population by nearly 10 percent in the past decade, Friends noted.
The group has been actively addressing the waterway’s health through tree plantings and giveaways, river clean ups, outreach and a new upcoming project called, Mountain Run Initiative, according to October Greenfield, an Upper Rappahannock River Steward, who also participated in the recent DEQ meetings.
The human factor & Culpeper growthA lot of work has been done, Evans said in the Oct. 29 follow-up discussion, yet levels of exceedance of bacteria standards in the Mountain Run Watershed has been much higher in the past five years due to heavy rain.
Culpeper Extension Senior Agent Carl Stafford said increased human activity and residential growth is the biggest change in the watershed and his “overarching concern.”
“It might be the tip of the spear of the big part of what we are looking at,” he said. “The pets come with the people.”
Stafford observed that when land is developed, many people believe it pushes water fowl and wildlife out. He said development creates new opportunities and habitat for wildlife like small mammals, a factor important to recognize as sources of the watershed bacteria.
“They’re all creeping outside and maybe tend to move toward water,” Stafford said.
He also mentioned the effect of overuse of fertilizers and outdoor household and construction waste flowing into curb and gutters in developed neighborhoods.
“And then one part we really don’t want to talk about is the human waste deposited outdoors. You would really underestimate how much of that is going on and we can easily miss the effect those are having on water quality in that watershed,” Stafford said.
Making progress, next stepsDavid Massie with Culpeper Soil & Water said the agency has seen lot of success in getting livestock fencing installed along portions of the upper Hazel River as well as Rapidan and Robinson rivers, along with other measures. Having generational relationships with local agricultural producers, as CSWCD does, facilitates greater conservation, Massie said.
The effected watershed area is 50 percent forested, said Joe Rossetti with Virginia Dept. of Forestry. Adding more trees along streams reduces runoff, he said.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission has also been involved in water health planning in the region’s urban areas through installing pet waste stations and encouraging practices such as rain gardens, filter strips and wet ponds.
Bryan Hoffman with Friends of the Rappahannock said it should be high priority to install more pet waste stations in housing developments in the Mountain Run Watershed especially as “the human footprint grows.”
The next steps in the process for cleaning up Mountain Run, Muddy Run and the Lower Hazel River will be continued discussion with stakeholders, enhanced data analysis and more work group meetings by the end of this year or early next year focused on the agricultural sector, residential septic and developed land/stormwater issues, including pet waste, Evans said.
The final Implementation Plan will be ready by later in 2021 prior to its federal review.
540/825-4315
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!