"Dirty waters list" - Mountain Run fecal bacteria clean-up plan in works

Long-term exposure to high levels of fecal bacteria can lead to chronic illness like ulcers and arthritis, the environmentalist said as well as diarrhea and infections for short-term exposure.

Addressing poor benthic health in the waterways, Evans said healthy fish need healthy bottom dwellers. The Environmental Protection Agency considers Mountain Run among “impaired waters” and put on the “dirty waters list,” Evans said. EPA will be final review agent for the upcoming plan to clean it up.

Mountain Run Lake: How healthy is it?A series of especially rainy recent years has increased bacteria levels in Mountain Run. In 2018, for example, Culpeper County got 73 inches of rain. Mountain Run in Yowell Meadow, as it regularly does, flooded just the other day, creating an island of the newly installed Charters of Freedom and Culpeper Minutemen Monument.

“We clearly need to be proactive to take action to reduce bacteria (in the watershed) to be protective of recreational use standards,” Evans said.

A draft Implementation Plan will be in the works for the next six to eight months and once approved by the EPA will make Culpeper County eligible for grants for remediation, possibly by January of 2022.