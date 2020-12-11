Drought loans available in Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange

The U.S. Small Business Administration recently announced Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses and nonprofits engaged in aquaculture Virginia due to a drought from June 1 through Aug. 1, 2020.

The loans are available in: Amelia, Brunswick, Caroline, Chesterfield, Culpeper, Dinwiddie, Essex, Fauquier, Franklin City, Fredericksburg, Gloucester, Goochland, Greensville, Hanover, Henrico, Isle of Wight, King and Queen, King George, King William, Lancaster, Louisa, Middlesex, New Kent, Newport News, Nottoway, Orange, Petersburg, Prince George, Prince William, Richmond, Southampton, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex and Westmoreland.

The deadline to apply is August 2, 2021. This round of Economic Injury Disaster involves working capital loans to help entities of all sizes meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the drought.

Applicants must have a credit history acceptable to SBA and show ability to repay the loan. Collateral, including real estate as available, is required for all loans greater than $25,000. SBA will not decline a loan for lack of collateral, but will require the borrower to pledge collateral that is available.

The maximum interest rate for this program is 3 percent for a maximum of 30 years. Loan assistance is available only to the extent the business and its owners cannot meet necessary financial obligations due to the disaster. Apply at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. For information, contact 800/659-2955 or disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call 800/877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.