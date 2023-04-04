K&M Lawn, Garden and Arborist Supplies recently started carrying the electric tractor, Solectrac, at its new location off of Braggs Corner Road in Culpeper.

This is a first for the area that is deeply rooted in agriculture.

K&M partnered with Solectrac, based in Santa Rosa, Calif., in response to the accelerated movement towards fully-electric solutions, according to a local business release. The new product appeals to customers seeking fuel and maintenance cost savings, health and environmental benefits, with all the tractor power and capabilities, the release stated.

K&M is part of the North American dealer expansion for Solectrac, offering the only electric tractors currently available at local dealerships in the U.S., according to the release. A base price for the electric tractor is $29,249, according to a spokesperson.

The Solectrac e25G is a 4WD, 25 HP-category machine, ideal for hobby farms, homesteaders, golf courses, sports fields, equestrian centers, educational institutions and municipalities. The tractor accepts standard PTO implements, with options for a front loader, backhoe attachment, cab, and three tire types.

“We have a number of customers who work with livestock and horses. The lack of fumes and noise make the Solectrac a great option for them,” said K&M Owner David Silverman. “They’re finding it does everything a diesel tractor does, but is safer to use around the animals or indoors. Plus the instant torque and low operating expenses make it even more appealing.”

The tractor will run all day depending on usage and application. The battery charges in eight hours and can be plugged into a standard, household 120V outlet, according to the business release.

“With no gas or oil needed, and reduced maintenance due to the lower number of moving parts, the overall operating expenses are a fraction of those of diesel tractors,” Silverman said.

Last year, Solectrac opened a 36,000 square foot production facility in northern California and now has second assembly center in North Carolina for East Coast customers.