Elevating self-care in Women's Lift at Wollam Gardens

Self care, letting go, being present and mental wellness emerged as apt themes at the 10th Annual Women’s LIFT, April 13 at open-space Wollam Gardens in Jeffersonton.

Dozens of professional females from the local community gathered for the networking luncheon hosted by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce. Kristi Romeo, with Elevate Culpeper, and Sarah Langland, of Serendipity Services, comprised the event committee and were warm emcees, eliciting laughter and participation from those assembled in the outdoor pavilion on a pleasant spring day.

Growth. Intentions. Giving.

It was a theme they arrived at after much conversation, Romeo said.

“Self care is a huge thing,” she added, but not everybody can go to the spa. “Self care without extravagance,” she said. Also, acting with intention versus reacting. Wellness—”How do we all want to grow?” she asked.

And, she asked, how can we connect to benefit the greater good?

The committee brought in people to lead the discussion on those topics, Romeo said.

“They are all part of this amazing community,” she said.

Ginny Koontz DeLauder spoke first about the importance—and benefits—of giving, how it improves physical health and fosters a sense of community. The financial advisor encouraged women to put themselves first when it comes to their finances.

“When we don’t take care of ourselves, we have so much less to give,” DeLauder said, of an overflowing cup, not one depleted over time. “Start envisioning that rich life.”

Mindful meditation guide, author and podcaster Izabelle Baker led attendees in a group meditation. The Izzi Meditates business owner started meditating four years ago after experiencing a series of traumatic events.

“I lost six relatives in two years,” Baker said, and got laid off from her job. She turned to meditation, which she does everywhere, because she wanted to learn how to breathe and regulate her emotions.

When a person’s breathing is not right, it trickles down to other health issues, Baker said: “Breathe in these moments to survive.”

Licensed massage therapist and BodyMind Coach Michelle Felux, in her remarks, provided better tools for bad days—pray, take a nap, have a good cry, talk about it with a family or friend.

She experienced depressive episodes when battling a rare form of eye cancer, Felux shared. Journaling was suggested, and she fought it at first, but eventually wrote down her feelings, and let it all out.

No need to re-read, Felux said, noting the therapeutic nature of writing in a journal.

“The important thing is to get it out somehow,” she said.

Having a bad day? Come back to the present. Find a quiet place alone to feel all the emotions. Do three rounds of breathing, Felux said. It’s sure to make anyone feel better.

Licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Dawn Klemann followed, noting her philosophy of the inter-connectedness of mind, body and spirit. Each problem that comes brings a gift of its own solution, she said.

“What seeds are to be planted today? New opportunities. New relationships. New ideas. We are really blossoming,” Klemann said in the outdoor pavilion on the green grounds of a cut flower farm.

“With every new growth, you have to let things go, pruning,” she said. She advised releasing burdens and creating an environment where growth can happen. Acknowledge the struggle, Klemann said, take time to reflect, find empathy and have self-compassion.

“Healing from it is a choice,” said the psychologist, and it’s done on one’s own schedule. People are stronger than their burdens and are able to reclaim their power, Klemann said: “We all have a purpose.”

Author, speaker and brain health coach Barbara Gustavson, with Discover New Step, brought the discussion back to self-care.

“I am going to keep learning and growing and using the tools I give my clients,” she said. “I come to a place of surrender when I come to realignment in my life.”

Journaling and meditation increase blood flow, Gustavson said. It’s all brain-based, resulting in better decisions, more empathy.

“We can become a better version of ourselves,” she said.

The recent event included sandwiches and a fruit cup from female-owned Deli’icious, and networking activities. The gathering was light-hearted and relaxing as well as informative, lifting the spirits of participants for a few hours. Connections and new friends were made.

A Reconnection/Give Back Session is slated for 1-4 p.m. this Wednesday, April 27 at Mountain Run Winery. Charcuterie and glass of wine for registrants, fun activities, a nonprofit panel, give-back projects and more.

