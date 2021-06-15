Farm Credit in Culpeper announces new business service specialist

An Orange County native rooted in the agricultural business world recently joined the Culpeper branch of Farm Credit of the Virginias as a business service specialist.

Tracy Henry joins the local office with more than three decades of experience performing a wide array of administrative duties with previous employer, State Farm Insurance, according to a Farm Credit release.

Henry grew up on a beef farm in Orange where her family raised primarily Black Angus cattle. She has been a parent advisor for 4-H, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts and active with the Farm Bureau Women’s Committee. Henry is a Sunday School teacher at Orange Baptist Church.

“I am most excited about bringing my great customer service skills, my positive attitude and of course a smile to Farm Credit," she said in a statement. "I am also looking forward to working with the outstanding team and learning more about the Association.”

Henry enjoys spending time with family, friends, visiting wineries, reading books, working outdoors and canning in the summer.

“We are excited to have Tracy join our team," said Culpeper Branch manager Becky Ramsey. "She comes with a connection to the agricultural community and a background in professional service. Her smiling face and helpful attitude will serve our borrowers well.”