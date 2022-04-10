Fauquier's Upper Rappahannock River Trail wins Environmental Excellence Award

The Upper Rappahannock River Water Trail is among recently announced Gold Medal winners of the 2022 Governor’s Environmental Excellence Awards.

Creating the first public access to the Rappahannock in Fauquier County, the trail includes three new canoe and kayak launches as a result of a multi-year collaboration between Friends of the Rappahannock River, Piedmont Environmental Council and John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District.

Water access along the Scenic River is at Riverside Preserve, Rector Tract and Rogers Ford, according to Friends.

Additionally, this project developed the first of its kind MOU with a local government and the Virginia Dept. of Wildlife Resources to offer shared management of the access sites to maximize results, according to riverfriends.org.

It would not have been possible for Fauquier County to establish the public access without generosity and collaborative efforts of various stakeholders, according to Friends of the Rappahannock.

In 2019, landowner Charles McDonald donated 196 acres, creating Riverside Preserve. The American Battlefield Trust purchased and donated Rector Tract for public use. The properties are held in permanent conservation easements with Virginia Outdoors Foundation. The public land of C.F. Phelps Wildlife Management Area contains the Rogers Ford access point. Multiple grants from the PATH Foundation, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, and Virginia Environmental Endowment made the project possible, according to Friends.

Youngkin recognized 13 Environmental Excellence Awards winners and two honorable mentions March 29 at the Environment Virginia Symposium held at Virginia Military Institute for innovative projects that improve Virginia’s environment.

Winners were from business, industry, higher education and state, local and federal government entities that successfully implemented projects that achieved considerable beneficial results for the environment, according to an office release.

“I’m proud that Virginia has problem solvers in our private sector and I look forward to seeing what the future holds,” Youngkin said in a statement.

Other Gold Medal Winners were: Catawba Hospital—Greening of Government; City of Harrisonburg, Department of Public Works—Harrisonburg Urban Forestry Program; Coastal Virginia Ecotourism Alliance—Virginia Water Trail; George Mason University—Mason Sustainability Council's Circular Economy & Zero Waste Task Force and University of Virginia—Waste Minimization.